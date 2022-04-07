Lee Mvtthews New Show Announcement

Lee Mvtthews

Dunedin Town Hall

3rd June 2022

8pm - 1am

R18

with support from ( A-Z) Elipsa, Pirapus & Syrup

One of NZ’s top Drum & Bass acts, Lee Mvtthews

return to Dunedin this June for a full-send!

“We feel right at home in Dunedin, a region full of absolute battlers who love to party.

We've been itching at the bits to get back out on the pitch, and what better place than at the hub of a good time!” says Tom.

“This round, we're taking things up a notch at Dunedin's Town Hall and we're bringing some of New Zealand’s finest talent with us.

The fellas, Pirapus have been smashing every release and their sets are just as infectious.

Elipsa has been dominating the scene with her incredible vocals featuring on numerous Drum and Bass hits over the last year.

And last but definitely not least, Syrup, who have been doing the rounds at every major festival and for good reason!

So strap in, we’ll see you at the show and maybe back at yours for a lock-in. Any send-off will do!” adds Graham

It’s been over a year since the last Lee Mvtthews show in Dunedin, which sold out in 8 hours, so definitely don’t delay getting your tickets to this one!

Tickets on sale now via www.moshtix.co.nz

BUY TICKETS HERE

LEE MVTTHEWS

Lee Mvtthews, aka, Graham Matthews and Tom Lee started working together in 2013. Since then, they’ve gone from strength to strength, gaining a reputation for turning out infectious tunes that pair colourful melodies with bass-driven drops, garnering them plays from industry greats such as Andy C, Sub Focus, Pendulum, Netsky, Metrik, Koven, K-Motionz, DC Breaks, and Hybrid Minds.

They have become a favourite on the New Zealand festival circuit, playing at the likes of Rhythm & Vines, Northern Bass, Homegrown & Summer Classic as well as headlining shows up and down the country. In addition to this, they have become a go-to support act for an array of international talents, including Wilkinson, Netsky, Kanine, Grafix and more.

Their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed, winning Best Electronic Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards in November 2020 as well as ‘Best Artist’ 3 years running at the George FM awards, where they have also taken out several top spots including Biggest Banger and the DNB Hundy countdowns.

Their efforts have landed them on labels such as UKF, Viper Recordings, DeVice & Dark Machine Records, cultivating a massive 20 million streams. Growing exponentially and with more new music ready to go for 2022, it seems nothing can stop these two as they hold their spot as one of the hottest New Zealand drum & bass acts.

With support from

ELIPSA

Elipsa is one of the rising stars of New Zealand's Drum and Bass scene.

An affiliate of DnB legend MC Tali, this talented vocalist and producer brings sass and soul to the stage with her sweet husky vocals and freestyle melodies.

Elipsa has released tunes with NZ producers Lee Mvtthews, Sly Chaos, Burnzy & Willy Mav, as well as starting to make her mark on the International DnB scene, co-releasing with scene legends Kanine & Enei.

With more releases in the works & multiple live shows booked, Elipsa is one to watch in 2022.

PIRAPUS

Pirapus, also known as George Murray and Ben Hollamby (aka Tex), are a drum and bass duo from Christchurch, New Zealand.

Their musical backgrounds range from hip-hop to classical music, but it was their obsession with drum and bass which brought them together during university.

Pirapus’ various musical influences translate to their diverse catalogue of DNB music, making their DJ sets entertaining and loaded with energy.

Their production has gained praise both nationally and globally from Netsky, Koven, Lee Mvtthews and The Upbeats to name a few.

It’s safe to say Pirapus are only just beginning their exciting journey in the world of drum and bass.

SYRUP

SYRUP combines the musical stylings of two of New Zealand's beloved house music selectors, TETO & SAMMIE.

TETO & SAMMIE discovered their shared love for deep baselines and silky smooth vocals in 2019 and with that, SYRUP was born.

After only a few short months as a duo, SYRUP were invited to perform at some of New Zealand’s top festivals including Hidden Valley, Baseline festival and Rhythm & Vines. They have been keeping dancefloors busy ever since.

You can also SYRUP on the George FM Saturday Night House Party at 7pm every Saturday.

