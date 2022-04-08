Dannevirke's Regent Cinema About To Re-Open

New Zealand’s third oldest Provincial Cinema set to re-open on April 23

Dannevirke: April 7 2022

Dannevirke's Regent Cinema, opened in 1919 as the Arcadia Picture Theatre, has been pivotal in the role that movies play in the education, entertainment and inspiration of communities such as Dannevirke.

The theatre has a category two heritage building status, in recognition of its historical and cultural significance, especially as it is the third oldest provincial cinema in New Zealand after the Royal Theatre in Raetihi and the Majestic Theatre in Taihape.

The MovieFest Charitable Trust, established in 2005 to conduct short movie competitions for schools and amateur moviemakers, has undertaken the task of getting the cinema back into operation and then managing and maintaining it.

Graeme Moffatt who is a trustee said, “The trust deed was set up with a bit of latitude, and providing appropriate venues and facilities for films to be screened and filmmaking courses to be held was included.”

Graeme who is also a documentary filmmaker and Managing Director of Capital Video Productions in Wellington, and is currently distributing the iconic 1970 film ‘This is New Zealand’, went on to say, “Owing to the Covid mandates, it was uneconomic to continue screening our film and now that the mandates have been lifted and the Regent Cinema is fully operational, the timing has been perfect to re-open and screen this iconic New Zealand film.”

Mr Moffatt also stated, “the aim has been take one step at a time and with the successful Boosted campaign last month, we have been able to establish a small museum display that showcases the history of the cinema, and the production of films during the past 103 years that the theatre has been in existence.”

The cinema’s projection and sound system has been completely replaced with a digital system including Dolby surround sound and is as good as any other cinema in the country, especially with its nine metre wide Cinemascope screen.

The re-opening event will take place over the weekend of 23/24 April with screenings taking place at 7.15pm each evening with a number of invited guests being in attendance at the Saturday screening, including the owners two daughters Alex-Stephanie and Alison, that initially got it all underway.

Tickets will be available from The Neat Company, 119 High Street, Embathe Soaps, 80 High Street, Dannevirke Pharmacy, 51 High Street, Native Wood Crafting, 5 London Street, and also online via the Regent Cinema Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DvkRegentTheatre/posts/2275998365897518 where the new online cinema ticketing system is linked.

© Scoop Media

