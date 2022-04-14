Two New Zealand Drivers Competing In Australian Championships

Two Mt Wellington club karters Josh Richmond and Nathan Crang have headed to South Australia this weekend for round two of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships.

With the borders open the talented Auckland pair have headed to the Bolivar circuit in the northern suburbs of Adelaide.

Richmond, 18, will compete in the Iame X30 class while 17-year-old Crang is competing in the KZ2 category, with more than 320 drivers competing over the weekend.

Richmond hopes to compete in all remaining rounds of the championship which is an opportunity to hone his skills against the big fields.

He has 44 karts in the Iame X30 class and over 30 to qualify for the finals.

“The competition is fierce in Australia just with the numbers,” said Josh’s father Nigel Richmond.

“If you make a mistake in Australia then you will find yourself 20 spots back. There are probably 25-30 karts all capable of winning. It is a great place to learn your racecraft.”

The Rotax Max Light driver will have little time to adapt to the Iame X30 kart and the new Le Cont tyres being used for the class this year.

Richmond, now living in Christchurch where he has started university studies in engineering, wants to be successful in Australia before moving to the KZ2 class. He has had previous international experience in the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy in 2019.

Crang will race a Parolin kart in the KZ2 class after coming back to form after breaking his wrist. The N-Zed Motorsport driver was impressive in his return at the recent Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand ProKart Series.

The Australian Championships are contested across five rounds throughout four states of Australia over nine classes.

The event is being live-streamed with results on My Laps.

