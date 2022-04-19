New Zealand Boxer From Hawarden Returns After Winning The Australian Title

New Zealand born boxer Nicila Costello is scheduled to return to the boxing ring on May 7th against Muay Thai fighter Hannah Morgan at Royal International Convention Centre in Bowen Hills, Queensland, Australia.

Nicila Costello was born in the small town on the South Island of Hawarden in the region of canterbury. You might have never heard of the town, especially since the population of Hawarden is less than 300 people. She moved to Australia in December 2012. Now she lives in Brisbane, running three F45 Studios while living with her wise and their one-year-old child.

Costello is relatively new to boxing as she only started in 2019. “I initially started boxing as a way to break up my normal training routine. I got hooked by the constant challenge that boxing presented, and new from the first session I wanted to compete”. She trains out of the gym BTB Boxing Fitness under her coach, a New Zealand born Australian and multiple national amateur champion Todd Commons. Costello is promoted by Ace Boxing Group under Angelo Di Carlo, who also promotes other New Zealand born Australians, including Benjamin Kelleher, Billy Limov, and Floyd Masson.

After performing in the amateurs for a couple of years, Costella made her professional against Jessica Clancy in June 2021 in her new home away from New Zealand of Townsville, Queensland. She won the fight by Majority Decision, a moment that Costella describes as one of her proudest moments. “My debut in Townsville, I didn’t realise at the time how iconic that fight would become, and it was amazing to have so many parents come up afterward to ask for me to get photos with their kids.”

A few months after that fight, Costello returned to the ring to face Ali Jensen for the Queensland State Female Super Flyweight Title in September 2021. It was another successful fight for her, especially scoring a knockdown against her opponent in the second round. Costella won the fight by Unanimous Decision, winning her first professional boxing title.

To end her successful year so far, Costello took on the daughter of a Combat sports power couple, former kickboxing world champion Angela Rivera-Parr and 10-time kickboxing world champion John Wayne Parr, Jasmine Parr. Jasmine Parr is already a well-established kickboxer winning multiple Australian national and international Kickboxing titles. This is the first attempt for both boxers for the Australian national title. Costello showed some real heart in the fight, especially recovered from a knockdown in the 6th round; however, Jasmine won the fight with Costello suffering her first defeat.

Last month, Costello made her in-ring return with her second attempt at the Australian National title in a new weight division. She took on the Australasian champion and undefeated boxer Natalie Hills. Costello dominated her before stopping her opponent in the second round, winning her second professional title. “Winning the Australian title in March, more than the title itself, I’m just proud of how I performed and how far I had come in terms of my own personal growth when it came to that victory.”

Her next fight is scheduled for the 7th of may against Hannah Morgan; however, she aims to reach the top 15 on one of the four major sanctioning body rankings (WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF). She would love to get one fight: UK-born New Zealander, two-time IBF World title challenger, and WBC Muay Thai World champion Michelle Preston. Preston retired from boxing in 2016 and from Kickboxing in 2017; however, in 2021, Preston expressed interest to return to the Boxing ring again soon. “I’m proud to represent New Zealand over here in Australia, but nothing would beat fighting a kiwi!”.

Nicila Costello vs. Hannah Morgan will be featured on the Steve Spark vs. Blake Minto undercard. The co-main event will feature a New Zealander vs. New Zealander fight with New Zealand-born Australian Benjamin Kelleher taking on New Zealand born Australian Peter Sa'lesui in a rematch for the IBO Oceania-Oriant Cruiserweight title.

