National Anzac Day Commemorations Update

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington will host both the Dawn Service and National Commemorative Service for Anzac Day, on Monday 25 April.

"While the national commemorations are taking place, the Dawn Service will not include a Parade this year due to COVID-19," said Brodie Stubbs, Manager Te Pae Mahara, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"People attending the ceremonies are encouraged to follow all relevant COVID-19 guidelines and face masks are recommended.

"First held in 1916, Anzac Day has become Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of all people involved in military conflicts and peacekeeping missions abroad.

"More than 250,000 New Zealanders have served in conflicts and other overseas operations. Over 30,000 have lost their lives and many more have been wounded or disabled, both physically and mentally.

"No community in New Zealand has escaped the tragedy of conflict and almost every community has its own war memorial, with people giving generously in the aftermath of the First World War to fundraise for them.

"The hundreds of civic monuments throughout the country remain our most tangible expressions of sorrow and pride in their wartime sacrifices.

"As we mark 100 years since the first Poppy Day, which was created to help support those who returned from the First World War and their families, we acknowledge the effect military conflict has had on local communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand," said Brodie Stubbs.

Both the Dawn Service and National Commemoration will be broadcast live by TVNZ 1 and RNZ National.

The Wellington Citizens’ Wreath Laying service organised by Wellington City Council will also take place at 9.00am at the Wellington Cenotaph, corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.

In the afternoon at 2.30pm, people are welcome to attend the Atatürk Memorial Service at Bowes Crescent, Strathmore, where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

For other information about Anzac Day, visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website here: Anzac Day | Ministry for Culture and Heritage and on the Pukeahu Facebook page: Pukeahu I Facebook

To find out about events, services and remembrances at a community near you, visit the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s website: www.rsa.org.nz or check with your local council.

