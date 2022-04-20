APO Celebrates Matariki With Music Star Rob Ruha, Ka Hao, And Haka For The Soul

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) will celebrate Matariki with one of the brightest stars of New Zealand music on Thursday 23 June. Rob Ruha (Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Ngati Porou, Tainui, Ngati Tuwharetoa, Te Arawa, Nga Puhi, Rongowhakaata, Nga Ariki) will lead a night of uplifting music - Haka Soul - with world-famous rangatahi choir Ka Hao and the ātaahua tones of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

The powerhouse of progressive Māori music and self-described “artivist”, Ruha’s dynamic celebration of Te Pō - the night - and Te Ao - daylight - will include epic waiata such as ‘I Te Pō’, and soulful grooves including ‘Ka Mānu’ and ‘Kalega’.

Ka Hao is a spectacular New Zealand youth choir from Te Tairāwhiti who originally came together - lead by Ruha and his wife Cilla - for the love of waiata. Their first performances were in the 2019 Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival and they have gone on to win two Aotearoa Music Awards, Best Worship Album and the Mana Reo Award, as a part of the supergroup Mōhau.

Ka Hao are perhaps best known for their viral TikTok superhit, 35, written and directed by Ruha. Named in reference to State Highway 35 through the East Cape, 35 is ‘that New Zealand song’ which recently became TikTok famous - 12 million views worldwide and growing - and nabbed a number 1 spot on the Top 40 NZ songs chart.

In this extra-special, one-night-only Matariki concert presented by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra with support from NZ Herald Kāhu and Auckland Live, and with orchestral adaptation by Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper, Ruha, Ka Hao and the APO will harness the mauri and inspire unity in us all. It will be a beautiful moment to welcome in te tau hou Māori and dance the night away ahead of the country’s first official Matariki public holiday.

Tickets are on sale through APO and Ticketmaster.

