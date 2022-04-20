Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TEEKS To Perform Three Nights With The NZSO In June

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: NZSO

TEEKS, one of the most heartfelt and compelling voices in modern soul and R&B, performs for the first time with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in June.

This special collaboration between the extraordinary singer and Aotearoa New Zealand’s national orchestra will be staged over the Matariki holiday weekend at Wellington’s St James Theatre.

TEEKS in concert with the NZSO will perform many of his best-known and loved songs, from the breakout single If Only to the spine-tingling Younger and the hit Oil & Water, with each given a symphonic soul makeover by the NZSO, led by Principal Conductor-in-Residence Hamish McKeich.

Speaking of his first performance with the NZSO, TEEKS says: “I’m extremely excited to experience the grandeur and the might of the NZSO. I feel like this is going to be really special.”

Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, known widely as TEEKS, burst onto the scene in 2017 with his debut EP The Grapefruit Skies.

In 2021, his critically acclaimed, gold-selling debut album Something to Feel went straight to No.1 in the charts and TEEKS (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) ended the year with three Aotearoa Music Awards for Best Solo Artist, Best Māori Artist and Best Soul/R&B Artist.

“I’m just a Māori boy from the Far North with big dreams, thanks for making my dream come true”, TEEKS told audiences during his sold-out Something to Feel nationwide tour.

Known for bringing audiences to a standstill, TEEKS brings his spellbinding performance craft to the stage with a humble and unique artistry. The celebrated Māori singer-songwriter and performer is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most exciting voices and not to be missed.

The world has also embraced TEEKS, with his single First Time certified gold in South Africa, and a rapidly growing fanbase in the UK and in Australia, where he performs at the Sydney Opera House in June.

Exclusive presale tickets for NZSO Members and TEEKS’ mailing list are available from 12pm, 20 April.

General tickets go on sale 22 April at ticketmaster.co.nz 

TEEKS has an uncanny knack for singing with a gravitas that makes you feel like you are in a stadium, but at the same time as if he is singing for you and you only. – New Zealand Herald

His ballads, like soothing balms for heartache, and his stage presence, endearing and utterly likeable, are universally appealing – and his motley crew crowd are a testament to that. – Stuff

Poised to become New Zealand’s next international superstar – North & South

New Zealand’s soulful singer to know – American Vogue

