Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Trio To Play Special Performances In Auckland Next Week

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: NZSO

Members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on 27 and 28 April where the music to be played is only revealed just before the concerts begins.

Daily Catch, at Q Theatre, features NZSO Concertmaster and violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen, Section Principal Cello Andrew Joyce and Associate Principal Viola Alexander McFarlane.

Once the audience is seated, the trio will then reveal which famous piece of music they will perform.

NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen is one of a trio of NZSO players performing in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland , 27-28 April Credit: Latitude Creative

The NZSO also brings Daily Catch to Christchurch on 29 April.

The first Daily Catch concerts, over seven nights in Wellington in February, were a hit even though the audience did not know in advance what music would be played.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the Daily Catch series was first devised so the Orchestra could perform live to limited audience numbers under the Red setting. The surprise element of the concerts had proved so popular with audiences, the NZSO decided to bring Daily Catch to Auckland and Christchurch.

“Our players love nothing more than performing in front of a live audience and they were eager to look at other ways where we could perform live during our 75th anniversary year,” he says.

Tickets to Daily Catch on 27 and 28 April are available for NZSO Members only and are free. Bookings can be made via nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2022/daily-catch/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZSO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 