NZSO Trio To Play Special Performances In Auckland Next Week

Members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on 27 and 28 April where the music to be played is only revealed just before the concerts begins.

Daily Catch, at Q Theatre, features NZSO Concertmaster and violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen, Section Principal Cello Andrew Joyce and Associate Principal Viola Alexander McFarlane.

Once the audience is seated, the trio will then reveal which famous piece of music they will perform.

NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen is one of a trio of NZSO players performing in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland , 27-28 April Credit: Latitude Creative

The NZSO also brings Daily Catch to Christchurch on 29 April.

The first Daily Catch concerts, over seven nights in Wellington in February, were a hit even though the audience did not know in advance what music would be played.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the Daily Catch series was first devised so the Orchestra could perform live to limited audience numbers under the Red setting. The surprise element of the concerts had proved so popular with audiences, the NZSO decided to bring Daily Catch to Auckland and Christchurch.

“Our players love nothing more than performing in front of a live audience and they were eager to look at other ways where we could perform live during our 75th anniversary year,” he says.

Tickets to Daily Catch on 27 and 28 April are available for NZSO Members only and are free. Bookings can be made via nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2022/daily-catch/

