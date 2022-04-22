Finalists Announced For 2022 NZ Children’s Music Awards

Dreamy Good Night melodies, an imaginary backwards world, Itty Bitty Bubbles, standing together against bullying, the importance of caring for Papatūānuku and ‘nothing’ are all subjects that have burst into the taringa of tamariki this past year. The 2022 NZ Children’s Music Awards are an annual presentation, celebrating music written for kiwi kids.

These lyricists, musical architects, and wildly varied assortment of creators, encourage kiwi kids to kick up their heals and inflame a love of music for the tamariki of Aotearoa. Music universally conjures a magical joy to the soul and plays a central role in our children’s lives, conducting their stories and stirring their senses.

Drum roll please….

APRA Best Children's Song finalists:

- Kath Bee, Ryan Beehre, Luke Epapara for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together performed by Mika Elley ft. Kurnel MC

- Michal Amy Bush, Andrew Knopp, Victoria Knopp for Family performed by Music with Michal

- Michal Amy Bush, Andrew Knopp, Victoria Knopp for Good Night performed by Music with Michal

Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa / Best Children’s Music Artist finalists:

- Itty Bitty Beats for Itty Bitty Bubbles

- Levity Beet for Levity Beet’s Bamboo Banger Collection

- Music with Michal for Summer Days

NZ On Air Best Children's Music Video finalists:

- Chris Lam Sam for Song About Nothing video produced by Mukpuddy Animation

- Music with Michal for Goodnight video produced by Dylan Jones at For Good Media

- Loopy Tunes Music for Guardians of Papatūānuku video produced by Luke Siaki, Siu Williams-Lemi and Leah Williams-Partington



As five-time curator of the NZ Children’s Music Awards and a NZ children’s music writer, author and broadcaster herself, Suzy Cato is very proud of the children’s music community of Aotearoa.

“We are blessed with a wealth of artists from across the country, covering a variety of genres; all with tamariki in their hearts as they create. As the kiwi kids music community continues to grow, so does the quality of the content produced. These songs are a snapshot of our tamariki’s lives and are guaranteed to get them up dancing and singing along.”

Presented by Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ, and NZ On Air, the awards have the support of Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers. Formed by some of the most passionate creators of music for kiwi kids, the association supports NZ children’s music creators and seeks to advance the potential of all our children to live healthy fulfilling lives.

Winners will be announced at an invite only ceremony on Sunday 15 May at Tuning Fork, Spark Arena. The show will be hosted by tamariki from across Aotearoa. There will be live performances, video screenings, and to follow the awards, interactive music-making workshops, afternoon tea, and plenty of fun and games.

Thanks to APRA AMCOS NZ, Recorded Music NZ, Spark Arena and NZ On Air who have created a special spotifty playlist celebrating this years finalists, available here.

