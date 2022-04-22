ArtLab, A New Family-friendly And Interactive Art-making Space, Opened At Auckland Art Gallery Toi O Tāmaki

ArtLab, a new family-friendly and interactive art-making space located in the Gallery’s Creative Learning Centre opened at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki over Easter weekend. ArtLab encourages the discovery of art through play, self-expression and fun.

Over its duration, ArtLab will offer regularly changing activities that encourage everyone to get creative, starting with ArtLab presents Squiggla.

‘Creativity is integral to wellbeing and plays an important role in enriching our communities. ArtLab demonstrates that everyone, no matter your age or experience, is naturally creative. I am thrilled that ArtLab is opening with Squiggla as its first iteration, helping enliven the Gallery with playfulness, imagination and invention,’ says Auckland Art Gallery Director, Kirsten Lacy.

Squiggla is a creative thinking programme that exercises the creative mind through direct, playful mark making. Focusing on visual exploration, Squiggla was developed by the Chartwell Trust with valuable input from researchers at the University of Auckland and CAST: The Centre for Arts and Social Transformation.

Visitors of all ages can exercise and embrace creative thinking with whānau and friends by experimenting with mark making to play, make, imagine and invent.

‘Art can be about finding different ways to express yourself and having fun during the process. In ArtLab you can discover new materials and ideas as you journey through the exciting world of your imagination. We want visitors to unleash their creativity and experience the joy of making and experimenting,’ says Michelle Wilkinson, Auckland Art Gallery Programme Producer, Creative Learning Centre & Families.

ArtLab is presented in Auckland Art Gallery’s Todd Foundation Creative Learning Centre and made possible with the support of the Joyce Fisher Charitable Trust. ArtLab presents Squiggla is supported by the Chartwell Trust.

ArtLab presents Squiggla, 2022, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Exhibition details

ArtLab presents Squiggla

When:

Friday 15 April 2022 to Sunday 12 June 2022

10am–5pm daily

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE

