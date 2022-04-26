Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dancing With The Stars NZ Week One Results

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 5:56 am
Press Release: Discovery

Monday 25th April , 2022

Week one of Dancing with the Stars NZ is complete and Sonia Gray was the first celebrity to have her Mirrorball Trophy dreams dashed. The dazzling new series has premiered on Three and ThreeNow, with live episodes every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7:30pm.

Sonia and her dance partner Aaron Gilmore were the first couple to be voted out of the shiny dance floor competition, following their rumba to Kings’ ‘Help Me Out’, with a total score of 20 from the judges.

Sonia commented on the result: “I’m really sorry to go, it was an amazing experience and Aaron was an incredible partner.”

Head Judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup added: “This was a shock elimination, Sonia had such great potential - I was getting excited about her journey on this show. This is what can happen when people are in the middle of the leaderboard, people go home, and they need your help. Sonia’s departure was a big surprise to all of us.”

Sunday’s Anzac themed show saw Rhys Mathewson dance the jive to Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ with a total leaderboard score of 27, followed by Kerre Woodham’s foxtrot to ‘Glitter’ by Benee to a total score of 26, and Alex Vaz’s tango to 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’ to a total score of 21. Jazz Thornton danced the samba to Six60’s ‘Sundown’ scoring 30 on the leaderboard, followed by David Letele who danced the pasodoble to Six60’s ‘The Greatest’ to a total score of 26, Sonia Gray’s rumba to Kings’ ‘Help Me Out’ scored 26, and finally Eli Matthewson’s Viennese waltz to E Kore Rawa Wehe / Never Be Apart by Teeks scored 32 on the leaderboard.

Monday’s live episode started with Eric Murray’s quickstep to ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I, scoring a total of 29, followed by Brodie Kane dancing the jive to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, with a total score of 26.

Still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is reality TV star Alex Vaz, award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane, former professional boxer David Letele, and comedian and The Edge Breakfast co-host Eli Matthewson. They’ll be joined by two-time Olympic medallist Eric Murray, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, accomplished broadcaster and journalist Kerre Woodham and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson. 

This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government COVID-19 regulations.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

