L’OR French Film Festival AotearoaAnnounced For 2022

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: French Film Festival

After celebrating a hugely successful 2021 run, the French Film Festival Aotearoa returns for 2022, treating Kiwis all over Nouvelle-Zélande with the best of French culture through the finest of French films. The Festival is thrilled to announce L’OR as its 2022 naming partner, and looks forward to providing delicious coffee themed treats for its opening night guests.

21 fabulous French flicks, all thoughtfully hand-picked and curated, will make their way around the country, starting in Auckland on June 1st and ending in Wanaka at the end of July. The programme will again fully immerse audiences in a culture that is known for its passion, style, sophistication and of course cuisine, through a selection of dramas, thrillers and comedies.

The programme highlights include gripping new historical drama Farewell, Mr. Haffmann, starring the legendary Daniel Auteuil, La Traviata, My Brothers and I, the touching story of a 14 year old finding hope through music, and mastermind director François Ozon’s Everything Went Fine starring Sophie Marceau, which looks at the heart wrenching lengths a daughter will go to for her father.

On Kiwis’ need for quality cinema experiences, Festival Director Fergus Grady says: “After our most successful year yet in 2021, we are thrilled to be back again bringing the crème de la crème of French film to cinema goers all throughout Aotearoa. The demand for high quality foreign film is most certainly growing and thriving amongst Kiwis and it is a privilege to bring a little France to Aotearoa each year.

The 2022 'Tour de Cinéma' kicks off on June 1st in Auckland, making its way to visit 15 cities and towns across both the North and South Islands.

A bientôt! Vive le cinéma.

Locations and dates for the L’OR 2022 French Film Festival Aotearoa are as follows:

North Island:

  • Auckland: 1 - 19 June
  • Tauranga: 2 – 19 June
  • Masterton: 2 –19 June
  • Palmerston North: 2 – 19 June
  • Hamilton: 2 – 22 June
  • Wellington: 7 – 26 June
  • Matakana: 9 – 19 June
  • Napier: 23 June – 10 July
  • Havelock North: 22 June – 10 July
  • New Plymouth: 30 June – 14 July

South Island:

  • Nelson: 8 – 26 June
  • Dunedin: 16 June – 3 July
  • Christchurch: 23 June – 10 July
  • Arrowtown: 6 -14 July
  • Wanaka: 14 -27 July

