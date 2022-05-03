Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exploring The Theme Of Disruption At This Year’s Auckland Festival Of Photography

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 6:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Festival of Photography

Outdoor, online and in venue exhibitions that explore the theme of disruption are at the heart of this year’s Auckland Festival of Photography, with exhibitions online, in venues and outdoors. This year’s festival runs June 2-12 but several outdoor and online exhibitions are available beyond that, including several ‘activation’ events in May to coincide with Aotearoa Music Month.

AFP remains agile in delivering a festival in the current environment, with content that reflects social and global dynamics, says AFP founder Julia Durkin. “Disruption across the cultural sector, and especially live performances, with Covid 19, have impacted the photographers who preserve, document and archive these musical gigs and help us enjoy them long after the encores have finished. Music and photography have been an integral part of the scene. We are pleased to share new Image Auckland [tamaki makaurau] exhibitions through May. ”

Outdoor highlights from 2022’s Auckland Festival of Photography include:

Disruption: Environmental Pacific Stories

Images by Jocelyn Carlin recording environmental and climate change impacts.

Outdoors, Silo Park, May 30 to June 17.

Disruption: NZME visual journalists

Images taken during the last two years showing the ordinary and the familiar through the lenses of the extraordinary coverage of a global pandemic, challenging weather events, new realities, disruptions and upheavals.

Outdoors, Silo park, May 30 to June 12.

Disruption: Submerged Portraits

Intimate portraits by Gideon Mendel that consider the context of climate change across cultures and time

Outdoors, Queen’s Wharf, May 27 to June 27.

Disruption: Case Studies South

A series by Mark Smith and Felicity Jones highlighting the

impact on our landscape of non-native fauna and flora introduced during colonial settlement

Outdoors, Freyberg Place, May 30 to June 17.

Disruption: disrupt

Chris Leskovsek’s street photography provides a Chilean/ New Zealander’s view of Auckland.

Outdoor lightboxes, Freyberg Place, May 30 to June 17.

 

May Music exhibitions

People posers and performers

Chris Trail’s career covering music events in Aotearoa spans four decades.

Outdoors, Silo Park,

 

May 12 to June 15.

Artist’s talk (on site), 2pm, 22 May

2021 Music Photography Award/Whakaahua Puoro Toa exhibitions - 

Outdoors, Queen’s Wharf fence (May 6 to 26) and Hurstmere Road, Takapuna (May 2 to August 2).

Winners of 2022’s Music Photography Award/Whakaahua Puoro Toa will be announced on May 14, 6pm outdoors at Silo 7, Silo Park.

 

Youth Photo Award

Entries for 2022’s competition, for photographers and artists aged under 25, open on May 1. Left: Trying to Grow Up by Amie Kaufman (2019).

