Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Professional Rugby Player Kicks Goals For St. John’s College Students

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 4:45 pm
Press Release: St John's College Hastings

St. John’s College’s new Rugby Institute Coach Sam McNicol’s passion runs deep for educating up and coming players both on and off the field.

Although he has hung up his boots for the foreseeable future due to a string of injuries, the former Hawke’s Bay, Chiefs and Hurricanes fullback says the opportunity to take up the role was something he couldn’t turn down.

“I didn't think twice about it because I really enjoy working with that age group. You see the most gains in the development of a rugby player who is around that early teen to mid-teen stage.”

Alongside his role with St. John’s College, Sam is a Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union Secondary Schools Rugby Development Officer.

Sam credits his success as a rugby player to the development he received during his formative years and hopes to replicate that for the young SJC players.

“Personally, I think a lot of my development as a rugby player happened during secondary school. That’s probably where I made the most improvements to then move onto a professional level.”

His career highlights include making his Super Rugby debut as a 19-year-old for the Hurricanes against the Chiefs, and then playing for the Chiefs in a winning match against Wales.

In his new role, Sam is in charge of the Year 9 and 10 players involved in the College’s Rugby Institute.

“Being able to give back in this area is awesome. I really want to unlock a few capabilities so that they can perform, and potentially realise their dreams.”

He says the rugby programme at St. John’s College is in really good stead.

“My goal for these boys once they finish through the Under 15s and institute grades is to be capable and really promising young First XV players who can represent the school well.”

However, he believes their attitude off the field is just as important to achieving success on the field.

“It’s about being really diligent, having a good work ethic, and an open mind, and being willing to listen, take constructive criticism and move forward with it.”

Acting principal Willy Kirsten says Sam is an excellent addition to the school’s rugby foundation.

“We are delighted to have Sam on board. He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will no doubt aid in our boys’ development and inspire them both on and off the field.”

ENDS

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from St John's College Hastings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 