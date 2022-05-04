The Documentary Edge International Film Festival 2022

1 June – 10 July 2022 Celebrate the power of documentary with Doc Edge’s 2022 world-class hybrid programme. The festival has just dropped 113 feature length and short films at docedge.nz. Media are now invited to browse, request screeners and schedule interviews for the outstanding talent on offer from at home and all over the globe. In Doc Edge’s unique Virtual Cinema, 17 feature length films and all 39 shorts will be available to watch anytime from 1 June. Over the course of the festival, the rest of the films will be added after their in-theatre screenings in Auckland. Audiences all over Aotearoa will be able to take part in the vibrant festival environment, with live watch parties and Q&A’s happening online. This is a rare opportunity for audiences to directly participate with the stories and their creatives dedicated to bringing the truth to you. Tickets are now on sale for the first films in the Virtual Cinema, with all in-person screenings going on sale 9 May. The Virtual Cinema will open on 1 June with the World Premiere of Finite: The Climate of Change, following activists who took to the trees to save a 12,000-year-old forest from the expansion of one of Europe’s biggest coal mines. To save our planet, they risked their lives. Festival organisers are currently confirming an extraordinary group of international directors and protagonists who can finally travel to our shores to celebrate their premieres and participate in the acclaimed documentary industry forum. These guests can be booked for on the ground interviews with their details announced in 2 weeks. In 2022, Doc Edge will celebrate Matariki Public Holiday at The Civic and The Capitol on 24 June with premiere of the New Zealand feature films Off the Rails, Balance of the Five Elements, Disco Bloodbath, Behind the Mask and Only I Can Hear, along with in-person Q&As and special live performances. Doc Edge has curated a remarkable programme of 24 XR projects that take the whole experience of film viewing to a new level. These immersive experiences offer an impressive Māori and Pacific collection alongside award winning international projects paying homage to our diverse cultures. Full programme to be announced soon. In other news, for the first time, Doc Edge will spin its magic in Christchurch with in-person screenings at Silky Otter from 15 – 26 June, joining the previously announced Auckland and Wellington sessions. Doc Edge Champion, Judy Bailey says: “The range and quality of films this year is extraordinary. Brave, inspiring, thought provoking and entertaining.”