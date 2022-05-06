Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Venerable Play Breathes Life Back Into Dunedin Theatre World

Friday, 6 May 2022, 5:54 am
Press Release: Dunedin Repertory Society Inc.

Live Theatre in Dunedin is back! This year marks 70th Anniversary production of the world famous whodunnit, "The Mousetrap" by Agatha Christie. 

This legendary play has a history all its own and Dunedin Repertory Society is fortunate to be able to present it to you, your staff, and community as a celebration of Agatha’s play’s 70th birthday.

Synopsis

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Will you be able to solve this world-famous mystery?

For almost 70 years, Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap"has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats.

Background
The Mousetrap opened in London's West End in 1952 and ran continuously until 16 March 2020, when the stage performances had to be temporarily discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. It then re-opened on 17 May 2021. The longest-running West End show, it has by far the longest initial run of any play in history, with its 27,500th performance taking place on 18 September 2018.[1] The play has a twist ending, which the audience are traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theatre.

What: Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap"

When: Opens Thursday May 19. Runs till Saturday

Who: Dunedin Repertory Society

Where: Playhouse Theatre Albany St

