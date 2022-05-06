Mather Sidelined For Extended Period Through Injury

Robinhood Stars midcourter Lisa Mather will be out of the ANZ Premiership for an extended period after suffering a knee injury.

Mather tore her patella tendon while playing for the Comets in the National Netball League on Saturday, with the injury to be reassessed near the end of the month.

Stars coach Kiri Wills said Mather's injury is a big blow as she works so hard and is always pushing to be on the court.

"We've got quite a heavy patch of games coming up and she was certainly going to be somebody who was going to play a big part on court. She deserves an opportunity, so it's hard for her that this has happened at this point in the season and we're gutted for her. Wills said.

