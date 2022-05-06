NZ Music T-Shirt Day Returns To Raise Money For MusicHelps In 2022.

NZ Music T-Shirt Day is back to raise funds for MusicHelps, a crucial charity providing support to Kiwi music workers who need it. New Zealander’s are encouraged to wear their favourite local music merch on Friday, 27th May, and make a donation to the appeal which has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2019.

MusicHelps supports those who use music to help New Zealanders in need. This year through its project partners it has made a difference to more than 70,000 people across Aotearoa who live with disability, serious health conditions or are at risk and vulnerable. This is all made possible by the commitment of MusicHelps supporters who see the difference music makes in New Zealanders lives.

“If you share our belief in the power of music, then it’s time to get on board and put your T-Shirt on! We’re encouraging businesses, who want to really drive their values of wellbeing, inclusion and a love of all things NZ music to get involved with MusicHelps” says Chair of MusicHelps, Anthony Healey.

Kervin Farr General Manager of MIX - Connecting Creating Living, a mental health community day service offering programmes in music therapy, art and wellbeing commented: “The support of MusicHelps is a critical resource for organisations like MIX, it allows us to provide programmes/activities that we otherwise would not be able to afford.”

The support MusicHelps provides extends to the very people that bring us the music we love. From singers to sound engineers, managers to musicians, MusicHelps has helped over 70,000 people in the local music community with mental health, counselling and financial services. The service is available to anyone involved in the Aotearoa music industry to ensure people are taken care of when they need it most, and does so through emergency grants, the MusicHelps benevolent fund, the Covid-19 financial relief payments, and it's wellbeing service, a 24/7 helpline providing urgent counselling services for music workers.

Musician Bella Cook (Belladonna) also commented: “Last year I was left with nothing after my house burnt down. One of my friends recommended me reaching out to MusicHelps, but I didn't expect their support to be so life changing. MusicHelps financially supported me to replace all the music gear I had lost in the fire. In an industry that can feel so isolating at times I felt so supported and cared for. I was able to get back up on my feet and making music in no time. I can't express how meaningful the backing from MusicHelps has meant to me.”

New Zealand Music T-Shirt Day is primed to become a favourite fundraising event during NZ Music Month. This year’s event will raise much needed funds for grants to those who use music to help and heal as well as support the music community with whatever challenge they might face into the future.

Gather your friends, whānau and workplace, create a team, spread the message, and donate by texting MUSIC to 2448 to donate $3.

A full list of kiwi bands and artists who are currently selling merchandise online, please head to: https://www.nzmusictshirtday.org.nz/t-shirts-and-merchandise

To create a team to raise money together, please head to: https://www.nzmusictshirtday.org.nz/

