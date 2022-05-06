Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nadia Reid Performs Live With NZTrio

Friday, 6 May 2022, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Banished Music

Off the back of her last two successful tours (Theatre & Opera House, 2021 and Reid & Ruins 2020) and on the eve of her fourth album release in 2023, Nadia Reid is going out on the road this July with her band and contemporary classical ensemble NZTrio.

With newly minted arrangements commissioned from New Zealand composer Alex Taylor, Nadia reflects ‘It was a dream I dreamt up while in the throes of having a newborn and being in lockdown once again. I have been wanting to perform with the NZTrio for as long as I can remember. And it seems like the perfect pairing as I prepare to record my 4th album in August. I think the marriage of my band and I, and NZTrio is going to make for some real magic and I can’t wait.’

Nadia will also be performing live with her band (Sam Taylor, Richie Pickard, Joe McCallum) and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for a one-off show at the Auckland Town Hall as part of the Elemental Nights music series.

 

July 14 - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

July 15 - Old St. Paul’s, Wellington

July 21 - The Piano, Christchurch

General tickets on sale Monday 9th May, 11am

Get Tickets Here

 

ENDS


Sign up to the Banished presale here

See Banished Music's other shows here

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Banished Music on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 