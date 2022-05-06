Nadia Reid Performs Live With NZTrio

Off the back of her last two successful tours (Theatre & Opera House, 2021 and Reid & Ruins 2020) and on the eve of her fourth album release in 2023, Nadia Reid is going out on the road this July with her band and contemporary classical ensemble NZTrio.

With newly minted arrangements commissioned from New Zealand composer Alex Taylor, Nadia reflects ‘It was a dream I dreamt up while in the throes of having a newborn and being in lockdown once again. I have been wanting to perform with the NZTrio for as long as I can remember. And it seems like the perfect pairing as I prepare to record my 4th album in August. I think the marriage of my band and I, and NZTrio is going to make for some real magic and I can’t wait.’

Nadia will also be performing live with her band (Sam Taylor, Richie Pickard, Joe McCallum) and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for a one-off show at the Auckland Town Hall as part of the Elemental Nights music series.

July 14 - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

July 15 - Old St. Paul’s, Wellington

July 21 - The Piano, Christchurch

