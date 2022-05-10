Comedian & Entertainer Jonathan Van Ness Announces October NZ Tour Date

TEG Dainty is thrilled to announce that comedian & entertainer Jonathan Van Ness will bring his ‘Imaginary Living Room Olympian’ tour to New Zealand in October 2022.

The tour will kick off with five shows nationwide in Australia, before heading to New Zealand for one Auckland show on Sunday 2 October.

SUNDAY 2 OCTOBER

KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AUCKLAND

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY 13 MAY, 2:00pm

Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets & info

"New Zealand is one of the most amazing places and I cannot wait to come back and share my new show with y’all! We’ve been through a lot the last couple of years and now it's time to catch up and celebrate, queens!"

It follows Jonathan’s first worldwide comedy tour, the wildly successful “Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing”, which saw him perform to sold-out theatres in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Famed for his role on the Emmy Award-winning Netflix reboot series Queer Eye, where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate, Jonathan Van Ness will tumble into your hearts with a night of gymnastics and hilarious tales from their life as a nonbinary bad b*tch, before roundoff back handspring-ing into a stand-up comedy extravaganza that will leave you in stitches. So don’t forget to warm up, and prepare for an Olympic-level night of comedy!

© Scoop Media

