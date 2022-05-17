Dancing With The Stars NZ Week Four Results

16 May 2022 - Week four of Dancing with the Stars NZ is complete and Alex Vaz is the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the shiny dance floor competition. The sparkling new series has now been running for four weeks on Three and ThreeNow, with live episodes every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7:30pm.

Alex Vaz and his dance partner Brittany Coleman were the fourth couple to be voted out of the competition. The pair scored a total of 43 from the judges for their cha cha and quickstep. Alex Vaz lost out to Eric Murray in a bottom two dance-off, as determined by the judges.

Vaz commented on the result: “This has been an amazing experience, I’ve learnt a lot about myself. This show touched my heart - and it made me understand just how much work goes into it. It’s not an easy experience - particularly being in the bottom two for two weeks. Britt has been a sensational partner and I’m thankful to have gone on this journey.”

Head Judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup added: “Vaz has been the dream student. He’s taken feedback and implemented it each week - which impressed us greatly. However, we’re approaching the semi-final, so the technical level and basics have to be sound, and unfortunately it was Vaz’s time to leave the competition.”

Club Bangers and My Jams were the themes for week four. Sunday night’s show kicked-off with Club Bangers, with Rhys Mathewson’s samba to Lil Naz X’s ‘Montero’ (scoring 26), followed by David Letele’s quickstep to ‘Call Me’ by Gabry Ponte, R3HAB & Timmy Trumpet (scoring 18), and Alex Vaz’s cha cha to ‘Dreams’ by Joylon Petch (scoring 22). This was followed by Eric Murray’s jive to Lucky Luke’s ‘Cooler than Me’ (scoring 19), before Brodie Kane quickstep to Harry Styles’ ‘As it Was’ (scoring 23), and Jazz Thornton’s paso doble to ‘Love Tonight’ by David Guetta and Shouse (scoring 23).

Two of our celebrities took back the dance floor on Sunday night for their My Jams dance. Eric Murray tango’d to Queen’s ‘Another one Bites the Dust (scoring 21), and Rhys Mathewson did the foxtrot to Jessie J’s ‘Domino’ (scoring 28).

Alex Vaz opened Monday night’s episode with a quickstep to ‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy (scoring 21), before Brodie Kane’s cha cha to Anastasia’s ‘I’m Out of Love’ (scoring 24). David Letele danced the jive to Womack & Womack’s ‘Teardrops’ (scoring 22), and finally, Jazz Thornton danced Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Breakaway’ (scoring 27).

Sunday and Monday nights’ individual dance judge scores totalled:

Rhys Mathewson: 54

Jazz Thornton: 50

Brodie Kane: 47

Alex Vaz: 43

Eric Murray: 40

David Letele: 40

Still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane, former professional boxer David Letele, two-time Olympic medallist Eric Murray, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government COVID-19 regulations.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

