Edith Piaf À L'Olympia À Paris - New Wellington Date

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Performed by YULIA by special invitation | Live at the WELLINGTON OPERA HOUSE

Friday, 1 July - 7pm
Tickets from Ticketmaster – ON SALE NOW

Legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf was a global icon of resistance and triumph in the last years of her extraordinary life. Between 1955 and 1962, the Parisian theatre L'Olympia became her second home, where electrifying ovations greeted some of the greatest performances of her long, celebrated career.

L'Olympia witnessed the live debut of her signature song, ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’, and definitive recordings of some of her most stirring songs of love, joy and resilience, including ‘Mon Dieu’, ‘La Vie en rose’, ‘L'Accordeoniste’, ‘Milord’, ‘La Foule’ and ‘Padam Padam’.

Now, commemorating 60 years since the Little Sparrow's classic concert album Récital 1961, New Zealand's multi-award-winning pop-classical contralto YULIA performs with orchestra and band to revisit those historic performances live on stage.

A fluent French speaker, Russian-born Yulia has explored the distinctive smoulder and brass of the Piaf catalogue for more than a decade, from a special engagement in Chambord Castle in France to the New Zealand Jazz and Blues Festival in Christchurch.

Piaf's ‘L'hymne a l'amour’ was among the many highlights of Into The West, Yulia's chart-topping debut album of 2004. Her second, Montage, made her the first female vocalist in New Zealand to have two number one albums in a row, culminating in total sales of 6 x Platinum.

Don’t miss this meeting across the ages, as one of our most inspired talents channels the great chanteuse performing at the peak of her powers: Edith Piaf à L'Olympia à Paris..

This performance has been rescheduled. Tickets showing the old date are still valid for the new dates

