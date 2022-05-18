Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Alex Vaz Steps In To Replace Eric Murray On Dancing With The Stars NZ

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 7:58 pm
Press Release: Discovery

18 May 2022 - Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Alex Vaz will return to Three’s Dancing With The Star NZ competition, as Eric Murray has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking to Three’s The Project tonight, DWTS Co-Host Sharyn Casey confirmed that BBC Studios format rules indicate that the most recently eliminated contestant is to be invited back to the show. Alex Vaz and his partner Brittany Coleman will re enter the competition this Sunday. Alex Vaz had previously left the competition on Monday evening, following a dance-off with Eric Murray.

Eric says: “I’m very disappointed that our ending has come down to Covid, but it’s always a risk we took at this current time. I’m looking forward to watching my fellow competitors dance, and we’ll be back to watch the grand finale to celebrate who comes out on top!”

Dancing alongside Loryn Reynolds, Eric’s chosen charity was Autism New Zealand, a cause close to his heart.

Along with Alex Vaz, still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane, former professional boxer David Letele, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

Week five is the semi-final for Dancing with the Stars NZ, with the grand finale set for Sunday 29th May at 7pm.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Discovery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 