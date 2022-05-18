Alex Vaz Steps In To Replace Eric Murray On Dancing With The Stars NZ

18 May 2022 - Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Alex Vaz will return to Three’s Dancing With The Star NZ competition, as Eric Murray has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking to Three’s The Project tonight, DWTS Co-Host Sharyn Casey confirmed that BBC Studios format rules indicate that the most recently eliminated contestant is to be invited back to the show. Alex Vaz and his partner Brittany Coleman will re enter the competition this Sunday. Alex Vaz had previously left the competition on Monday evening, following a dance-off with Eric Murray.

Eric says: “I’m very disappointed that our ending has come down to Covid, but it’s always a risk we took at this current time. I’m looking forward to watching my fellow competitors dance, and we’ll be back to watch the grand finale to celebrate who comes out on top!”

Dancing alongside Loryn Reynolds, Eric’s chosen charity was Autism New Zealand, a cause close to his heart.

Along with Alex Vaz, still competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane, former professional boxer David Letele, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, and stand-up comedian Rhys Mathewson.

Week five is the semi-final for Dancing with the Stars NZ, with the grand finale set for Sunday 29th May at 7pm.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

© Scoop Media

