Billy Bragg Returns to New Zealand

Handsome Tours is thrilled to announce that Billy Bragg will be returning to New Zealand for special one night only shows in Christchurch and Auckland, plus THREE unique shows on consecutive nights in Wellington.

Auckland and Christchurch are in for a treat, as Billy performs songs spanning his decades long career, plus some new additions from his most recent studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened.

Wellington will be a part of Billy's acclaimed One Step Forward, Two Steps Back Tour in which Billy will play a career-spanning set on Night 1, songs from his first 3 albums on Night 2, and songs from his second three albums on Night 3.