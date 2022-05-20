Kāpiti Food Fair 2022 Enters Top Shop Award

We are excited to announce the Kāpiti Food Fair has entered the 2022 Top Shop Award. We would LOVE everyone in Kāpiti to vote for us. “Our customer experience is all about GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food,” says Helene Judge, Co-owner of the Fair – “so grab your mobile now and text ‘KAPITI Kāpiti Food Fair’ to 4040 before 30 May, ka pai thank you.” You can only vote once for each business who has entered, and the text will cost 20c.

“There is much mahi going on behind the scenes to prepare for the Fair on Saturday 3 December 2022,” shared Jeanine van Kradenburg. “We are wrapping our sponsor confirmations because without their commercial input, running the Fair would be challenging.” We thank all of our sponsors for their commitment:

PLATINUM: The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust

GOLD: NZME Kāpiti News and The Hits 92.7

SILVER: Mike Pero Mortgages Zebunisso Alimova, SignCraft Kāpiti, Templeton Group, Tuatara Brewing

BRONZE: ANZ Paraparaumu, ANZIL, Flightdec

Covid has placed a massive strain on the Fair, particularly after the 2020 Fair when we had to take a Covid loan to be able to pay every creditor. Then in 2021 it was a sad and difficult time needing to postpone and reschedule to 2022. “It was not a decision we came to lightly,” shared Helene, “we knew it was the right one and we did our best to navigate the uncertainty and risks to make sure everyone was kept safe at the time.”

Now in 2022, we believe we are turning a corner as Omicron passes through and we can’t wait to deliver the Fair later this year. We are working hard to deliver a fun, tasty and indulgent foodie day out on the beautiful Kāpiti Coast where everyone is invited. If you will be driving from Wellington, it will be an easy drive along Transmission Gully, and you will be on-site within 45 minutes – enjoy the drive and the views.

EARLY BIRD tickets are on sale NOW: FREE up to 16 years, $10 Adults, $5 Gold Card or Student ID. We are encouraging visitors to buy their tickets online as the price to enter the Fair will increase as we get closer. “We will be operating a Ticket Office this year which means it will be more time consuming to buy your ticket on the day,” says Jeanine. Please buy online before the Fair for quick scan-in from your phone or your printed ticket at gate entry. Get your tix now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

The Fair can operate at Covid Whero Red, Karaka Orange or Kakariki Green Traffic Light of the NZ Protection Framework with unlimited attendance. If the Covid situation changes and we had to postpone and reschedule, we would transfer all arrangements to the 2023 Fair on Saturday 2 December 2023. This would include pre-sold tickets or a full refund if that was needed. Our strong plea to everyone attending, is to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect you, your whānau, your community. Please stay home if you are feeling unwell and when at the Fair, please follow our event safety guidelines at all times.

VENDOR REGISTRATION is also OPEN with less than 30 sites available. Most of our 2021 vendors transferred their site and fee to 2022. If you would like a site, don’t delay as they will sell quickly – head over to our website to book online >> https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/Book-Vendor-Site

