Dancing With The Stars NZ Week Five Results

23 May 2022 - Week five of Dancing with the Stars NZ is complete and Kerre Woodham is the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the shiny dance floor competition. The sparkling new series premieres exclusively on Three and ThreeNow, with live episodes every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7:30pm.

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame were the fifth couple to be voted out of the competition. The pair scored a total of 45 from the judges for their quickstep and rumba. Kerre lost out to Alex Vaz in a bottom two dance-off, as determined by the judges.

Kerre and Jared re-entered the competition last week, after contestant Rhys Mathewson and his dance partner Phoebe Robb unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19.

Kerre commented on the result: “I came back and had the most fun and fabulous time, and because it was in such a short time frame, I didn’t have time to overthink it or stress about it - I could just enjoy it. I got to dance with Jonny Williams who I’ve fangirled over for years; I got to do a really fun quickstep, we got our highest marks yet, and I got the bang! I’ve had an amazing experience."

Head Judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup added: “I just love that woman! I never want her to leave the ballroom, but it’s the semi-final. We’ve said goodbye once before, but I was so pleased to see her back for another dance, and she did herself so proud. I feel like she’s not really leaving because she’ll be back in the ballroom next week - she’s wonderful.”

Through the Decades and 80’s Trios were the themes for week five. Sunday night’s show kicked-off with Through the Decades with Brodie Kane’s tango to Lulu’s ‘Shout’ (scoring 26), followed by Alex Vaz’s samba to ‘Coco Jambo’ by Mr. President (scoring 23). Dave Letele danced the tango to ‘What Is Love’ by Haddaway (scoring 22), followed by Jazz Thornton’s cha cha to Lady Gaga’s ‘Just Dance’ (scoring 26). Kerre Woodham rounded off the Through the Decades theme with a quickstep to ‘You Are Everything To Me’ by The Real Thing (scoring 22).

Kicking off 80’s Trios on Sunday night was Dave Letele, joined by eliminated contestant Sonia Gray for a cha cha to ‘September’ by Earth Wind and Fire (scoring 24), before Brodie Kane’s samba to ‘Come On Eileen’ by Dexy’s Midnight Runners & Kevin Rowland, joined by past contestant and current judge Clint Randell (scoring 27).

On Monday night, our three remaining couples returned to the dancefloor for their 80’s trios dances, kicking off with Alex Vaz’s foxtrot to ‘Great Southern Land’ by Icehouse (scoring 16), with Siobhan Marshall joining their trio. Kerre Woodham was joined by pro-dancer Jonny Williams for a rumba to Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ (scoring 23), before Jazz Thornton danced the tango to ‘I Can’t Wait’ by Stevie Nicks (scoring 27) with eliminated contestant Eli Matthewson.

Sunday and Monday nights’ individual dance judge scores totalled:

Jazz Thornton: 53

Brodie Kane: 53

David Letele: 46

Kerre Woodham: 45

Alex Vaz: 39

Still competing for the Mirrorball Trophy are award-winning broadcaster Brodie Kane, reality star Alex Vaz, former professional boxer David Letele, author and mental health advocate Jazz Thornton.

On Sunday, May 29th, our final four couples will take to the dancefloor for the grand final, with one deserving dancer being awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

This season’s show is being filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government Covid-19 regulations.

Dancing with the Stars is a BBC Studios format produced by Warner Bros. Discovery. The smash-hit BBC format is licensed to 60 countries, with over 350 series aired around the world to date.

