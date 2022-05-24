Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Entertainment Industry Experts Form New Creative Representation Agency

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 11:24 am
Press Release: Frank Management

Mike Minogue, Naomi Ferry, and Tim Foley have launched ‘Frank Management’, a new creative talent agency in Aotearoa. The highly experienced team aim to fill gaps they see across the industry, by offering an alternative for all creatives seeking representation.

Collectively Minogue, Ferry and Foley have experience in acting, writing, producing and of course, representation. It’s this combination that makes them a unique presence in the local industry.

Minogue, best known to the public as ‘Officer Minogue’ in the TV series Wellington Paranormal and as co-host of the Hauraki Big Show, is also a successful writer and producer, having recently produced the 2021 Sundance hit Coming Home In The Dark.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to have had success across different areas of our industry,” said Minogue, “and will draw on my experiences both in front of the camera, and in the development and business side.”

Speaking of his role as Head of Development, Minogue says “I’m looking forward to working alongside our talent to identify their goals and how we can work as a team to achieve them. It’s an opportunity and a responsibility I’m genuinely excited about .”

Ferry is a Senior Agent, having worked for some of Aotearoa’s largest agencies before moving into freelance consulting.

“It’s an incredible time for local creatives” notes Ferry. “Our relatively small country has always punched above its weight, but there are particular opportunities both here and abroad that Frank can help to harness.”

Foley has worked on all sides of the industry for 20 years. As an actor who featured in over 500 episodes of New Zealand’s longest running drama, Shortland Street, as well as a number of other local and international productions, he will be bringing a real-world perspective to his role in Strategy and Development.

“I’m really looking forward to the chance to uncover new talent, and also to help bring out the best in established creatives who are wanting to grow. New Zealand has an abundance of extraordinary talent. Our aim at Frank will be to mentor from a place of experience and represent with a practical grounding in our industry.”

Frank Management is open to representing clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing, comedy and filmmaking.

 

ENDS

 

For more information head to: 

www.frankmanagement.nz | @frank_management_nz

 

For media enquiries:

Courtney Mayhew | courtney@yesmatter.com | +64 22 167 4833

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Frank Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 