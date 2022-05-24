Entertainment Industry Experts Form New Creative Representation Agency

Mike Minogue, Naomi Ferry, and Tim Foley have launched ‘Frank Management’, a new creative talent agency in Aotearoa. The highly experienced team aim to fill gaps they see across the industry, by offering an alternative for all creatives seeking representation.

Collectively Minogue, Ferry and Foley have experience in acting, writing, producing and of course, representation. It’s this combination that makes them a unique presence in the local industry.

Minogue, best known to the public as ‘Officer Minogue’ in the TV series Wellington Paranormal and as co-host of the Hauraki Big Show, is also a successful writer and producer, having recently produced the 2021 Sundance hit Coming Home In The Dark.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to have had success across different areas of our industry,” said Minogue, “and will draw on my experiences both in front of the camera, and in the development and business side.”

Speaking of his role as Head of Development, Minogue says “I’m looking forward to working alongside our talent to identify their goals and how we can work as a team to achieve them. It’s an opportunity and a responsibility I’m genuinely excited about .”

Ferry is a Senior Agent, having worked for some of Aotearoa’s largest agencies before moving into freelance consulting.

“It’s an incredible time for local creatives” notes Ferry. “Our relatively small country has always punched above its weight, but there are particular opportunities both here and abroad that Frank can help to harness.”

Foley has worked on all sides of the industry for 20 years. As an actor who featured in over 500 episodes of New Zealand’s longest running drama, Shortland Street, as well as a number of other local and international productions, he will be bringing a real-world perspective to his role in Strategy and Development.

“I’m really looking forward to the chance to uncover new talent, and also to help bring out the best in established creatives who are wanting to grow. New Zealand has an abundance of extraordinary talent. Our aim at Frank will be to mentor from a place of experience and represent with a practical grounding in our industry.”

Frank Management is open to representing clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing, comedy and filmmaking.

