The Incubator Creative Hub Launches Biggest And Most Diverse Matariki Exhibitions And Programme

With more than 30 events, The Incubator Creative Hub, is inviting the Tauranga Moana community to celebrate the launch of its biggest and most diverse Matariki programme at 5.30pm on Thursday, 2 June.

“With 2022 being the first year that Matariki is celebrated with a public holiday, we really wanted to pull out all the stops and showcase some of the amazing Māori artists that live and work in Tauranga Moana,” said The Incubator Director, Simone Anderson.

The extensive programme includes seven art exhibitions, live music, a cinematic showcase, a market day, an artist panel talk, and 14 workshops with the opportunity for anyone to learn new skills such as haka, storytelling through tukutuku, an introduction to planting by maramataka, how to make Rongoa balms, through to crafting and performance of taonga pūoro.

“We have so many ‘not to be missed’ exhibitions including a Whakairo and a Uku (clay) exhibition. We are also proud to bring an installation to The People’s Gallery by artivist Tame Iti, who is collaborating with Joanne Black to bring Te Pou Arataki, an installation that elevates and projects forward the pair's artistic vocabulary,” said Simone.

The Matariki programme includes showcasing of their Matariki Film Festival over the month long celebrations, in the newly refurbished and repurposed The Village Cinema. The film festival features a range of short films, music videos, documentaries and guest speakers by Māori filmmakers, along with the opportunity for members of the community to share photographs and details of their loved ones who have died in the past year, to be shared on The Village Cinema big screen.

“Pōhutukawa, is the star within the Matariki cluster that is associated with those that have passed since the last rising of Matariki,” said Okorore – Ngā Toi Māori Gallery and Studios co-ordinator, Kalena Egan. “Matariki is a special time to also celebrate those who are no longer with us through stories, shared memories and photographs. A gentle reminder to be grateful for those who have contributed to our lives and a staunch reminder of our whakapapa, of who we are and of the names we carry.” The images will be projected as a digital artwork on Sunday 19th June during the Matariki market from 9am to 2pm and will free for all to view.

“We welcome everyone to come along to take part in our Matariki programme and launch,” said Simone “It is our biggest to date and I am really proud our team have been to pull together a programme which offers something for everyone in the Tauranga Moana community.”

