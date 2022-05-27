Wiri Donna Releases Long Awaited Debut EP ‘Being Alone’

Indie riff rock darling ‘Wiri Donna’ releases long awaited debut EP ‘Being Alone’ and heads out on her national release tour through June & July!

Wiri Donna releases her 6 track EP ‘Being Alone’, Written by Bianca Bailey and co-produced by James Goldsmith. The EP features singles ‘ Dream of Me’ and NZ on Air funded ‘No Follow Through’. Both of which have received extensive nationwide radio airplay, substantial online support, were Top 20 Hot NZ singles and #1 alt radio airplay tracks!

“The EP is a sort of coming of age record, less of things you learn as you’re growing up, more things that you discover when you’re alone.”

The title track of this EP ‘Being Alone’ is a point of realisation, that you’re allowed to grieve things that are intangible, like losing your sense of self, that people can simultaneously love you and hurt you and how incredibly difficult it is to hold people accountable for their actions if they don’t see them as wrong.”

It’s been two years since Wiri Donna’s first release - a double single featuring ‘Manuka Money’ and ‘Wandering Willies’. Wiri Donna began as a sensitive indie folk act that was rooted in a time of finding her feet. Now two years later after multiple tours and supporting heavy hitters such as The Beths, Mild Orange and Soaked Oats, she is breaking her stride with a larger and emphatic rock sound, something Maggie Tweedie can account for.

“Bianca Bailey has cemented her live sound, watching Wiri Donna perform is a rousing experience. In an interview on the Breakfast show, she told me this song was about the many unfinished projects she holds herself accountable too. Clearly Wiri Donna is not one of them!” — Maggie Tweedie, Radio Active 88.6FM Breakfast host, Te Whanganui-a-Tara / Wellington

In celebration of her Being Alone EP release, Wiri Donna will be heading out on her nationwide EP release tour, with the full live band in tow, including members Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, F.A.I.R.Y), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), & Elliott Dawson (DOONS). The Tour kicks off in Wellington on June 10th before heading to Hamilton, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin & Queenstown in July.

Building on her substantial live following and huge musical growth over the past few years, these shows are not to be missed. Known for her stage presence and energy in front of a live crowd, Wiri Donna will be warming hearts around the country this winter!

“She’s found her stomping boots, strapped on a pair and is breaking her stride with a larger, more emphatic rock sound and the voice of a lioness. You’d better listen. She’s got things to say!” Tim Graur, Ambient Light.

Wiri Donna Linktree Here.

‘Being Alone’ 12” Vinyl is available for pre-order via Bandcamp here.

‘Being Alone’ EP Release Tour:

10th June 2022: Te Whanganui a-Tara / Wellington - San Fran

8th July 2022: Kirikiriroa / Hamilton - Last Place

9th July 2022: Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland - Whammy Bar

14th July 2022: Ōtautahi / Christchurch - Space Academy

15th July 2022: Ōtepoti / Dunedin - Dive

16th July 2022: Tāhuna / Queenstown - Yonder (free show)

Tickets available from Under The Radar

