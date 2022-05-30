Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Book Up Your June For The Great Kiwi Bookathon

Monday, 30 May 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

Blind Low Vision NZ is calling on tamariki to get reading in the Great Kiwi Bookathon, a fundraiser helping to keep the magic of stories alive for Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

For the month of June, the Great Kiwi Bookathon will challenge participants to read or listen to as many books as they can while raising vital funds for Blind Low Vision NZ’s support services such as the fully Accessible Library.

Featuring 36,000 audiobooks, the library also includes adaptive technology services to translate text into speech or braille. There’s also a Youth Library featuring educational resources.

One of the Kiwis benefiting from the Great Kiwi Bookathon will be 13-year-old Stella Hermes from Paekākāriki.

Stella has optic nerve atrophy, meaning the correct vision isn’t transmitted to her brain. With the support of Blind Low Vision NZ, she’s found a love of audiobooks.

“The Accessible Library is my portal to new worlds and I love challenging myself to listen to as many audiobooks as I can.

“My book recommendation for the Great Kiwi Bookathon is Wings of Fire by Tui T Sutherland.”

Registrations are open online and from 1 June, tamariki can log their completed books and collect donations from friends and family. They’ll earn badges and prizes for milestones along the way, including books read and donations received.

The bookworms who go the extra mile to be top fundraisers will be awarded to the website’s hall of fame.

Blind Low Vision NZ Chief Executive John Mulka is excited to build on the Great Kiwi Bookathon which launched in 2021.

“We look forward to seeing more kids and whānau take part and have fun in this rewarding initiative.

“We are so thankful for the participation and donations enabling us to support children who are blind, deafblind or low vision and their whānau live the life they chose.”

Parents and caregivers can now jump online and register their little bookworms, as well as themselves, for the Great Kiwi Bookathon.

To register your tamariki and start fundraising for the Great Kiwi Bookathon, click Bookathon.co.nz.

 

ENDS

 

About Blind Low Vision NZ

Blind Low Vision NZ provides Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision with the practical and emotional support to do the things they need and want to do. Across New Zealand, we meet people in their homes or local Blind Low Vision NZ offices to provide them with personalised vision rehabilitation services. As well as supporting individuals, we seek to make big-picture change by advocating for inclusive communities and for optimal eye care services for all New Zealanders. Blind Low Vision NZ is a charity and is thankful to so many New Zealander’s who choose to support our life changing work.

 

For more information contact:

Isabelle Lee, isabelle@lassoo.co.nz | 021 259 2566

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Blind Low Vision NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 