Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZCT Awards Over $340,000 In Grants To The Auckland Region

Monday, 30 May 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZCT

NZCT has awarded the following grants in the Auckland region recently.

Organisation Amount approved Purpose 
Ambury Park Centre Inc $15,000.00 Salary - Riding Coach; Salary - Stable Manager 
Auckland Cambodian Youth and Recreation Trust $2,388.00 Mats 
Baradene College $5,000.00 Boat 
Dynamix Sports Inc $3,000.00 Equipment 
Glenavon School $10,000.00 Costs associated with playground 
Graeme Dingle Foundation Auckland $33,000.00 Salaries - Kiwi Can Leaders (ten) - excludes expenses 
Kumeu Cricket Club Inc $5,000.00 Contractor 
Mahurangi East Tennis Club Inc $10,000.00 Supply & Installation of Floodlights & Glare Shields 
North Harbour Rugby Union Inc $180,000.00 Salaries 
North Harbour Softball Association Inc $20,000.00 Electronic scoreboard 
North Shore Canoe and Youth Club Inc $10,000.00 Contractor 
Otahuhu College $6,918.00 Sports equipment 
Piha Surf Life Saving Club Inc $5,000.00 Lane hire 
Pukekohe Amateur Swimming Club Inc $3,808.00 Equipment 
Sylvia Park School $5,000.00 Costs associated with school camp - excludes food 
Tangaroa College $10,000.00 Chromebooks 
Titirangi Badminton Club Inc $5,000.00 Shuttlecocks 
Viscount School $5,000.00 Purchase and installation of active panels 
Waiheke Island Rugby Club Inc $2,000.00 Travel costs 
Waiuku Tennis Club Inc $10,000.00 Court resurfacing 
  $346,114.00   

Our gaming venues that contributed to these grants are:

  • Barrel Inn, 15 Cook Street, Howick
  • Club Royalz, 57H Cavendish Drive Manukau
  • Counties Inn, 25 Paerata Road, Pukekohe
  • Coutta’s, 2 Bay Street, Red Beach
  • Elsie’s Bar and Restaurant, Tuakau Hotel, 3 George Street, Tuakau
  • Le Tausala Club, 1 Mangere Town Square, Mangere
  • PINS Lincoln, 199 Lincoln Road, Henderson
  • Pitt St Pub, 243 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central
  • Rib House, 21/123 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush
  • Right Track Sports Café, 4 Fort Street, Auckland Central
  • Salty Dog Inn, 1242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach
  • The Crown, 304 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa
  • The Crown Sports Bar, 1104 Great North Road, Pt Chevalier
  • The Wade, 2 Tavern Road, Silverdale
  • 1 Up Sports Bar, 1 Upland Road, Remuera

ENDS

 

For more information, contact Don Martin, Communications and Marketing Manager, New Zealand Community Trust.

LOCAL GAMING – LOCAL FUNDING
PO Box 10857, Wellington

MOB: 021 808 167

DDI: 04 495 1594

PH: 0800 44 6928

Web: http://www.nzct.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZCT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 