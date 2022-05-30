NZCT Awards Over $340,000 In Grants To The Auckland Region
NZCT has awarded the following grants in the Auckland region recently.
|Organisation
|Amount approved
|Purpose
|Ambury Park Centre Inc
|$15,000.00
|Salary - Riding Coach; Salary - Stable Manager
|Auckland Cambodian Youth and Recreation Trust
|$2,388.00
|Mats
|Baradene College
|$5,000.00
|Boat
|Dynamix Sports Inc
|$3,000.00
|Equipment
|Glenavon School
|$10,000.00
|Costs associated with playground
|Graeme Dingle Foundation Auckland
|$33,000.00
|Salaries - Kiwi Can Leaders (ten) - excludes expenses
|Kumeu Cricket Club Inc
|$5,000.00
|Contractor
|Mahurangi East Tennis Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Supply & Installation of Floodlights & Glare Shields
|North Harbour Rugby Union Inc
|$180,000.00
|Salaries
|North Harbour Softball Association Inc
|$20,000.00
|Electronic scoreboard
|North Shore Canoe and Youth Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Contractor
|Otahuhu College
|$6,918.00
|Sports equipment
|Piha Surf Life Saving Club Inc
|$5,000.00
|Lane hire
|Pukekohe Amateur Swimming Club Inc
|$3,808.00
|Equipment
|Sylvia Park School
|$5,000.00
|Costs associated with school camp - excludes food
|Tangaroa College
|$10,000.00
|Chromebooks
|Titirangi Badminton Club Inc
|$5,000.00
|Shuttlecocks
|Viscount School
|$5,000.00
|Purchase and installation of active panels
|Waiheke Island Rugby Club Inc
|$2,000.00
|Travel costs
|Waiuku Tennis Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Court resurfacing
|$346,114.00
Our gaming venues that contributed to these grants are:
- Barrel Inn, 15 Cook Street, Howick
- Club Royalz, 57H Cavendish Drive Manukau
- Counties Inn, 25 Paerata Road, Pukekohe
- Coutta’s, 2 Bay Street, Red Beach
- Elsie’s Bar and Restaurant, Tuakau Hotel, 3 George Street, Tuakau
- Le Tausala Club, 1 Mangere Town Square, Mangere
- PINS Lincoln, 199 Lincoln Road, Henderson
- Pitt St Pub, 243 Karangahape Road, Auckland Central
- Rib House, 21/123 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush
- Right Track Sports Café, 4 Fort Street, Auckland Central
- Salty Dog Inn, 1242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach
- The Crown, 304 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa
- The Crown Sports Bar, 1104 Great North Road, Pt Chevalier
- The Wade, 2 Tavern Road, Silverdale
- 1 Up Sports Bar, 1 Upland Road, Remuera
