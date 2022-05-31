Clayton & Cullen Heading Down Under For World Series Treble-header

Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen have been confirmed as the final two PDC players for the World Series of Darts treble-header in Australia and New Zealand in August.

Two places in the field for each event had been outstanding when PDC stars Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Fallon Sherrock were confirmed in April.

However, reigning World Series of Darts Finals champion Clayton - who has topped the Cazoo Premier League table following the 16-night regular season which ended last Thursday - and Masters champion Cullen have been announced as the final two PDC representatives in the field.

Clayton has soared into the sport's elite in the past 18 months since winning the 2020 World Cup of Darts alongside Price for Wales - claiming glory last year in the Masters, Premier League, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts Finals.

Cullen, meanwhile, enjoyed his breakthrough maiden televised win in January in The Masters, and has reached the Premier League Play-Offs in his debut season in the showcase event.

"This is an exciting announcement for both Jonny and Joe and we're delighted that they'll be competing in Australia and New Zealand for the first time in August," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"Jonny has enjoyed great success with five big TV titles and has deservedly topped the Premier League table this season.

"He's travelling to our US Darts Masters in New York this week on a high and it's great that he can show his talents around the world this year.

"Joe is also a worthy inclusion for his success on the big stage this year. Like Jonny in 2021, a Masters title has opened the door to bigger things and he's relished the Premier League over the last four months.

"It's great for the fans Down Under who've had to wait two years for the World Series to return that they'll see two of the most exciting stars in the sport in August amongst a star-studded line-up."

Clayton and Cullen will first compete in the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre on August 12-13.

The World Series of Darts then heads to Wollongong for the PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters on August 19-20 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

The treble-header will then conclude across the Tasman Sea with the New Zealand Darts Masters on August 26-27 at the Globox Arena in Hamilton.

Australian trio Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock and Gordon Mathers will also compete in all three events alongside five further qualifiers from DartPlayers Australia and DartPlayers New Zealand to form the eight Oceanic Representatives who will challenge the eight PDC stars.

PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters (August 12-13, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPA Qualifiers, x1 DPNZ Qualifier

Tickets: ticketek.com.au

PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters (August 19-20, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPA Qualifiers, x1 DPNZ Qualifier

Tickets: ticketmaster.com

New Zealand Darts Masters (August 26-27, Globox Arena, Hamilton)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPNZ Qualifiers, x1 DPA Qualifier

Tickets: ticketek.co.nz

