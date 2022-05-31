Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Premium Drama Madame Mom Funded For Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ is thrilled local drama series Madame Mom is among nine projects to receive support from Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, in its latest funding round.

Madame Mom, which has been commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, is based on the true story of an all-American ‘mom’ who starts an ethical brothel in small-town New Zealand. It will receive a share of the fund administered by Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga NZ Film Commission, in collaboration with Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air, which has contributed additional funds to the series, and Te Māngai Pāho.

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s Senior Director of Production, Vicki Keogh says, “Madame Mom is an empowering feminist story for the ages, one that combats stereotypes and shines a light on the true nature of sex work in New Zealand. With its mix of humour and uniquely New Zealand perspective, we’re confident this series will resonate with our audiences.”

Madame Mom is based on the unpublished memoirs of Antonia Murphy, who moved to New Zealand in 2016 and founded a brothel built on protecting women’s legal rights. The 10-part drama is executive-produced by Tom Hern, Nua Finau and Crystal Baega for Tavake, and Nick Spicer and Marci Wiseman (Breaking Bad) for XYZ Films. Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton are writers on the series.

Keogh says, “This is an exceptional team who are skilled at balancing humour and empathy, which is exactly what’s needed to tell this kind of story. We’re confident Madame Mom will not just appeal to New Zealanders, but also find fans overseas.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Discovery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 