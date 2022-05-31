Premium Drama Madame Mom Funded For Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ is thrilled local drama series Madame Mom is among nine projects to receive support from Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, in its latest funding round.

Madame Mom, which has been commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, is based on the true story of an all-American ‘mom’ who starts an ethical brothel in small-town New Zealand. It will receive a share of the fund administered by Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga NZ Film Commission, in collaboration with Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air, which has contributed additional funds to the series, and Te Māngai Pāho.

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ’s Senior Director of Production, Vicki Keogh says, “Madame Mom is an empowering feminist story for the ages, one that combats stereotypes and shines a light on the true nature of sex work in New Zealand. With its mix of humour and uniquely New Zealand perspective, we’re confident this series will resonate with our audiences.”

Madame Mom is based on the unpublished memoirs of Antonia Murphy, who moved to New Zealand in 2016 and founded a brothel built on protecting women’s legal rights. The 10-part drama is executive-produced by Tom Hern, Nua Finau and Crystal Baega for Tavake, and Nick Spicer and Marci Wiseman (Breaking Bad) for XYZ Films. Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton are writers on the series.

Keogh says, “This is an exceptional team who are skilled at balancing humour and empathy, which is exactly what’s needed to tell this kind of story. We’re confident Madame Mom will not just appeal to New Zealanders, but also find fans overseas.”

© Scoop Media

