Newly-discovered Painting Of First British Settlement At Otago Harbour, New Zealand, To Go Under The Hammer

An exceptionally rare and early view of the first British settlement at Otago Harbour, New Zealand, will go under the hammer at Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers in Cambridge, UK, on 22nd June.

Dating back to circa 1860, the work is by an unknown English hand, and depicts the view of Otago Harbour from Port Chalmers. Brian McCormack, the President of the Port Chalmers Historical Society, identified the view in the painting.

Consigned from a local private collection, the painting also depicts one of the first paddle steamers which were essential in Otago Harbour, running between Dunedin and Port Chalmers twice daily.

It carries an estimate of £1000-1500.

Patricia Durdikova, Head of Old Master & 19th century Painting at Cheffins says: “Views this early of New Zealand are incredibly rare and this painting may, in fact, be one of the earliest depictions of Otago Harbour to come to auction to date. Bearing in mind the British only settled at the harbour in 1844, this is an important historical document. It has been in the same family for generations and hasn’t before been offered for auction. We were advised by the Port Chalmers Historical Society in identifying the location of the painting and are sure that this is bound to be of interest for anyone with an interest in the history of New Zealand settlement.”

Port Chalmers, located on a small hilly peninsula halfway along Otago Harbour, was founded on 31st July 1844 and was named after Dr Thomas Chalmers of the Free Church of Scotland. The first organised European settlers who moored off Port Chalmers arrived on the John Wickliffe on 23rd March 1848. Today, Port Chalmers is the main deepwater port for the city of Dunedin, which lies at the head of the harbour.

The painting will be offered as part of The Fine Sale at Cheffins on 22nd June. For more information, contact Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers on 01223 213343 or visit www.cheffins.co.uk

© Scoop Media

