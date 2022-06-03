Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Becca Caffyn Releases Debut Single Stair Kids

Friday, 3 June 2022, 5:56 am
Press Release: Rebecca Caffyn

Auckland based singer-songwriter happy to announce release of her first song.

Originally hailing from Hamilton, Becca Caffyn has always had a deep intrigue for the world around her. Raised in a yellow house in the suburbs, she grew up having visions of one day living in large cities, travelling the world, and performing to crowds of her own. After leaving high school, Caffyn was handpicked to join an Artist Development programme at Parachute Music. She packed her bags for Auckland and spent a year in the studio honing her songwriting, working towards her debut collection of recordings. At 19 years old, Becca Caffyn writes with prescient clarity; crafting honest lyrics and gentle melodies that speak to her own experiences, all in the hope that they can resonate with the experiences of others too.

Produced by Will McGillivray (BEXY, There’s A Tuesday), co-written with Joshua Chatfield and Sophie Bialostocki (Lévyne), and mastered by Joe Faris, Stair Kids melds Caffyn’s style of introspective bedroom folk with the indie-pop sensibilities of her modern influences. On Stair Kids she explores themes of restlessness and nostalgia, saying, “it’s about leaving the party when it’s over for you; accepting the natural progression of friendships and realising that, as much as you’ll always love them, sometimes you grow out of the people you grew up with.” With layered guitars and delicate vocals, the song builds to an ear-worm of a chorus, detailing teenage nights with “grazed knees” and second-hand smoke.

Stair Kids is the first single from Caffyn’s debut EP, recorded in February and set for release later this year. 

Find more from Rebecca Caffyn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
