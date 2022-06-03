Karters Set To Compete In Key Events Across The Country

Hamilton’s Miles Baker has headed across the Tasman to compete in the Australian Championships. (Sportsweb Photography)

Around 220 karters from throughout the country will compete in two major events in both North and South Islands over Queens Birthday weekend.

Just over 100 will head to Nelson for the opening round of the Mainland Series comprising the Sunbelts Sprint Champs at KartSport Nelson in Appleby on Saturday and KartSport Marlborough at Withers Rd in Blenheim on Sunday.

There are six rounds in the series with two at the Garden City Champs in Christchurch on 24-25 September and the Southern Series to conclude the competition in Invercargill and Dunedin on 19 and 20 November respectively.

There are seven classes in the series comprising the Cadet ROK, Vortex Mini ROK, Rotax Max Junior, Rotax Max Light and Heavy, Briggs Light and Heavy and Open/Rotax DD2.

Points toward the series are accumulated at each round.

Racing begins at 9am in both rounds with drivers from Southland to Nelson taking part.

Meanwhile around 120 drivers will head to Palmerston North for the WPKA Championship Final this weekend.

This is the standalone WPKA Championships after three rounds of the Goldstar Series which is a stepping-stone competition aiming to develop young talent from club up to national level.

There are 10 classes competing in Cadet ROK, Vortex ROK DVS Junior and Senior, Vortex Mini ROK, 125cc Rotax Max Junior, Senior and Heavy, Clubsport 120, Briggs LO206 Light and Open.

The one-day competition is set for Sunday from 9am at KartSport Manawatu at the Manawatu Toyota Raceway.

A small group of New Zealand drivers have headed across the Tasman for round three of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships to be staged at Eastern Lions Kart Club in Seymour, which is 100km north of Melbourne.

Auckland’s Marco Manson and Hamilton’s Miles Baker will make their first appearance in the championships racing in Cadet 12 class, which is equivalent to the Vortex Mini ROK class in New Zealand.

They join Auckland’s Nathan Crang, who is returning for his second championship event, racing in the KZ2 class.

The Australian Championships are contested across five rounds throughout four states of Australia over nine classes.

