LEGO® Masters NZ Crowns Its Champions!

After taking over our TV screens tiny brick by tiny brick for the past five weeks, LEGO® Masters NZ crowned Glenn Knight and Jake Roos Aotearoa’s first LEGO Masters this evening.

The duo, based across the lower North Island in Pahiatua and Kāpiti, met in 2016 at a LEGO building show and became firm friends, travelling the two hours constantly to develop ideas and concepts ahead of filming earlier this year.

Mātanga Pereki, Brickmaster Robin Sather was impressed right from the beginning: “Glenn and Jake had consistently good builds all through the series that placed them in the ‘top two’ more often than any other duo.

“In challenge after challenge, we watched them get stronger as a team, and venture further and further out of their collective comfort zones, culminating in their super fun Grand Final build. Well done gentlemen!"

Alongside the official LEGO Masters trophy, our duo walk away with $25,000 to spend at The Warehouse and a brand-new car each thanks to FIAT.

On winning the inaugural series, LEGO Mates Glenn and Jake said: “Being amongst some of the best LEGO builders I have met and all of whom I now call my friends and winning the title of LEGO Masters NZ champions is a huge honour but still hasn’t quite sunk in”, said Glenn.

“It was a great privilege to be able to go on the show with a superb builder like Glenn and, to be honest, go on the show at all,” adds Jake.

"I was determined to use the opportunity to try and bring some joy to people’s lives and inspire them to be creative themselves. To win the title as well… It's a great feeling.”

The series has been a hit with viewers, with one in four Kiwis tuning in to date*. And fans won’t have to wait long to see our local creations once again, with LEGO Masters NZ season two confirmed to return early 2023.

Both Dai Henwood and our Brickmaster will set another colourful mix of creative and classic LEGO building challenges for new contestants competing for their very own trophy.

On returning to the brick pit Henwood said: “I have met so many LEGO Masters fans who loved seeing Kiwis build amazing creations, so I can’t wait for next year.

“The first season was such a joy to be part of and now people have seen the standard and I just know the level of building in series two will be through the roof!”

The second season of LEGO Masters NZ will premiere on TVNZ 2 early next year and the current season can be streamed in its entirety at TVNZ OnDemand.

