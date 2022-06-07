Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Matariki Lights Up Stardome

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Stardome Observatory

An immersive light and sound installation will illuminate the meaning of Matariki in a free nightly show at the Stardome Observatory and Planetarium.

Matariki Lights at Stardome, which runs from 19-25 June, combines moving pillars of light with waves of sound from taonga pūoro to celebrate the traditional phases of Matariki celebration.

Developed under the guidance of Dr Rangi Matamua (Tūhoe), who is leading the national Matariki celebrations, the installation has been designed by creative studio Creature Post and is set to a bespoke composition, utilising taonga pūoro, by Dan Nathan (Te Roroa).

Creative director Lakshman Anandanayagam from Creature Post says the intention of the experience is to give viewers an insight that Matariki is part of a wider system of indigenous knowledge and mātauranga Māori.

The show carries viewers through three phases – honouring those who have passed away over the previous year; the coming together of whānau and friends to celebrate and share kai; and then looking ahead to the coming year, with respect and consideration of nature.

“We begin with red and white light for the star Pōhutukawa symbolising remembrance, then move into a more vibrant phase to celebrate ā-hunga nui, the coming together of whānau and friends, before finishing with an acknowledgment of Hiwa-i-te-Rangi to remind us to look to the future,” says Mr Anandanayagam.

The traditional taonga pūoro instruments used in the musical composition are played by Kelly Kahukiwa (Te Arawa, Tūhoe) and combined with vocals from Huia Hamon (Ngati Porou, Te Aitanga ā-Māhaki).

“We’ve used sounds from the pūkāea, pūtōrino, kōhatu and nguru, and added amazing vocals from Huia to name the nine whetū and move us through the show’s phases,” says Dan.

Stardome chief executive Victoria Travers says the light show links Stardome with the maramataka as well as marking the first Matariki public holiday.

“This is such beautiful way to welcome manuhiri to Stardome for Matariki. We’re thrilled this time of year is now a celebration for all New Zealanders, one grounded in mātauranga Māori and our place in the world. Mānawatia a Matariki!”

For a fully immersive experience, Stardome is encouraging visitors to congregate on the lawn directly in front of the building during the installation show times.

Dr Rangi Matamua, who has worked closely with Stardome, Creature Post and Dan Nathan on the installation, also mentors Stardome’s Māori astronomy educators, who will be sharing their knowledge of Matariki in a series of free planetarium shows over the week of the light show.

Stardome will also open its doors to visitors free of charge all day on Friday 24 June to help mark the public holiday.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stardome Observatory on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 