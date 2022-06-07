Matariki Lights Up Stardome

An immersive light and sound installation will illuminate the meaning of Matariki in a free nightly show at the Stardome Observatory and Planetarium.

Matariki Lights at Stardome, which runs from 19-25 June, combines moving pillars of light with waves of sound from taonga pūoro to celebrate the traditional phases of Matariki celebration.

Developed under the guidance of Dr Rangi Matamua (Tūhoe), who is leading the national Matariki celebrations, the installation has been designed by creative studio Creature Post and is set to a bespoke composition, utilising taonga pūoro, by Dan Nathan (Te Roroa).

Creative director Lakshman Anandanayagam from Creature Post says the intention of the experience is to give viewers an insight that Matariki is part of a wider system of indigenous knowledge and mātauranga Māori.

The show carries viewers through three phases – honouring those who have passed away over the previous year; the coming together of whānau and friends to celebrate and share kai; and then looking ahead to the coming year, with respect and consideration of nature.

“We begin with red and white light for the star Pōhutukawa symbolising remembrance, then move into a more vibrant phase to celebrate ā-hunga nui, the coming together of whānau and friends, before finishing with an acknowledgment of Hiwa-i-te-Rangi to remind us to look to the future,” says Mr Anandanayagam.

The traditional taonga pūoro instruments used in the musical composition are played by Kelly Kahukiwa (Te Arawa, Tūhoe) and combined with vocals from Huia Hamon (Ngati Porou, Te Aitanga ā-Māhaki).

“We’ve used sounds from the pūkāea, pūtōrino, kōhatu and nguru, and added amazing vocals from Huia to name the nine whetū and move us through the show’s phases,” says Dan.

Stardome chief executive Victoria Travers says the light show links Stardome with the maramataka as well as marking the first Matariki public holiday.

“This is such beautiful way to welcome manuhiri to Stardome for Matariki. We’re thrilled this time of year is now a celebration for all New Zealanders, one grounded in mātauranga Māori and our place in the world. Mānawatia a Matariki!”

For a fully immersive experience, Stardome is encouraging visitors to congregate on the lawn directly in front of the building during the installation show times.

Dr Rangi Matamua, who has worked closely with Stardome, Creature Post and Dan Nathan on the installation, also mentors Stardome’s Māori astronomy educators, who will be sharing their knowledge of Matariki in a series of free planetarium shows over the week of the light show.

Stardome will also open its doors to visitors free of charge all day on Friday 24 June to help mark the public holiday.

© Scoop Media

