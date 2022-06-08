Award-winning Māori Author Releases Life Story

Marlene J. Bennetts MNZM

Multi-award Winning Author Marlene Bennetts MNZM (Te Ātiawa O Te Waka-a-Māui) Is Releasing An Autobiography Whakaaetanga/Acceptance, Which Tells Her Story Of Overcoming Adversity And Disability To Become An Accomplished Writer. She Aims To Encourage Others To Overcome Challenges, And Sales Of The Book Will Support Disabled Māori Through Whānau Ora Initiative Hei Whakapiki Mauri.

“The Book I Feel Is To Help Others To Overcome. When They Think They Can’t Overcome Something, To Hold On And Have A Little Hope. It Can Take Some Time For The Right Door To Open. I’m Hoping This Book Will Be An Inspiration To Others,” Marlene Says.

Marlene Has Often Used Her Life And Ancestral Stories In Her Storytelling, And She Felt It Was Only Fitting To Write An Autobiography To Share The Experiences Gathered Over Her 83 Years Of Life. Whakaaetanga/Acceptance Includes Tales Of Growing Up On The West Coast, The Moment She Discovered She Was Māori At Age 16, The Dramatic Changes Aotearoa Has Seen In Her 83 Years, And Her Trials And Tribulations. In This Video Marlene Talks More About Her Autobiography.

“I’ve Always Wanted To Write To Help Others. I Feel That Maybe What I’ve Been Through With Ups And Downs With Disabilities May Help Others To Overcome,” She Says.

Marlene Has Spent Most Of Her Career Writing Poetry And Children's Books That Range From Stories Of New Zealand Endangered Species, To Stories About The Resilience Of Spirit. Her Awards Include The Delores Boccanera Poetry Prize, Awarded By The British Literary Magazine Dandelion, And In 2003 She Was Appointed A Member Of The New Zealand Order Of Merit In Recognition Of Her Services To Literature.

“I Feel Very Fortunate To Have Gone Through What I Have, Because It’s Helped Me To Understand Others, To Understand How They Feel And Also I Found That All The Pains You Go Through Are Your Greatest Strengths And I’ve Been Very Fortunate And Want To Share With Others.”

Marlene Was Able To Access Whānau Ora Funding Through Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu, The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency For The South Island To Publish Her Autobiography. Hei Whakapiki Mauri Have Supported Marlene Throughout The Writing Process. Since Becoming Part Of The Hei Whakapiki Mauri Whānau, Marlene Has Learned More About Her Whakapapa And Wanted To Give Back To The Whānau By Donating 95% Of The Proceeds Of Her Book To Help Raise The Mauri Of Other Disabled Māori.

“I Believe I’ve Been Given The Gift Of Writing To Help Others, Especially Those With All Manner Of Disabilities And Problems,” She Says.

Marlene’s Latest Book Whakaaetanga/Acceptance Is Available For Pre-order Here Now. Limited Media Copies Are Available For Review.

The Book Will Be Formally Launched On Thursday 16 June At 5.30pm At Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu.

