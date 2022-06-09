Australian Singer-songwriter Dean Lewis Announces 3-date New Zealand Tour For November 2022

TEG Van Egmond is thrilled to announce that one of Australia’s most accomplished singer/songwriters – the multiple-award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified global superstar Dean Lewis – will embark on a New Zealand tour, taking in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch this November.

His ‘Sad Boi Winter Summer’ tour has been electrifying audiences throughout North America and Europe in recent months and now it’s finally New Zealand’s turn to experience Dean’s signature sound in the flesh.

Dean Lewis kicks off in Auckland on Thursday 3rd November before performing in Wellington on Friday 4th and finishing in Christchurch on Sunday 6th November.

Dean Lewis 2022 New Zealand Tour Dates:

Thursday 3 November, Auckland, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

Friday 4 November, Wellington, Opera House

Sunday 6 November, Christchurch, Town Hall

General public tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 20 June.

Head to TEG VAN EGMOND for all ticketing and tour information.

“Up until now, it had been two-and-a-half years since I toured with a proper band and I can’t wait to finally perform for my fans all around Australia and New Zealand once again,” Dean Lewis says. “I love to connect with my fans in person, and many of my new songs haven’t even been performed live for my Australasian fans yet! I find my songs work best when I get personal, when I write from my own experience, and it’s actually through performing them live that a song’s purpose becomes fully realised – I get to look at all your faces to make sure I’ve done my job, writing songs that move people and worm their way into your hearts.

“Live streaming events definitely served their purpose, but I’m so grateful to have been able to return to touring and living out my dream night after night – I will never take these precious moments for granted again. Hearing my lyrics sung back at me just never gets old!”

Christo Van Egmond, TEG VAN EGMOND’s Managing Director, says, “We’re thrilled to announce Dean Lewis will tour New Zealand. You can’t achieve Dean’s level of success by accident – he’s one of the world’s finest songwriters and performers. His recent shows in the U.S. have been rapturously received so we can’t wait for New Zealand audiences to see what Dean has in store. You definitely don’t want to miss this opportunity to see Dean Lewis live.”

Only a handful of artists are fortunate enough to achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success off the back of a debut single release. Dean Lewis is part of this exclusive club thanks to his global smash hit ‘Waves’ (2016), which landed key syncs in some hugely popular American TV series including ‘Suits’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Riverdale’ and the ‘Magnum P.I’ remake. ‘Be Alright’ (2018), Dean’s follow-up single, made an even bigger impact, going Platinum+ in 22 countries and topping the Australian ARIA Singles Chart for five weeks!

Dean has sold 3.6M+ albums and EPs worldwide and his music has attracted 7+ billion streams to date. He was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club when ‘Be Alright’ surpassed 1 billion streams and has over 1.1M YouTube and 1.3M Tik Tok followers. His most recent single ‘Falling Up’ is ARIA Gold-certified with 68M+ global streams. Lewis was an Apple Up Next artist in 2019 and played over 200 shows that year, including sold-out U.S. and Australian tours plus many shows and festival slots around Europe. That same year, Dean collaborated with Dutch superstar DJ/producer Martin Garrix on their hit single ‘Used To Love’ and kicked another bucket-list career goal when he performed at the AFL Grand Final.

Off the back of just one album release – 2019’s chart-topping, multiple-award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified ‘A Place We Knew’ – Dean has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase. After ‘Half A Man’ was performed by a contestant on X Factor in Denmark earlier this year, this track from his debut album received a second life when it flew to the top of the Danish charts.

After Dean performed his latest single ‘Hurtless’ on X Factor Denmark’s finale, this impassioned breakup song climbed to #8 on the Danish charts and also topped the Swedish Heatseeker chart. “‘Hurtless’ has immediately become one of those special, connecting moments in the live shows,” Dean said during an interview. His first single release of 2022, ‘Hurtless’ was preceded by 2021’s ‘Looks Like Me’ and ‘Falling Up’ and continues to receive high rotation on radio stations globally.

Make sure you’re in the audience to help Dean celebrate his endless, ongoing list of global achievements. It doesn’t get much better than watching one Australia’s finest voices bringing his universally relatable songs, which regularly flood our playlists, to life.

Supporting Dean Lewis on both his Australian and New Zealand tours is Blake Rose, who Dean personally selected after hearing his music on Spotify. Hailing from Perth, Blake has had a keen musical curiosity for as long as he can remember. One of the first instruments he ever picked up was the didgeridoo, followed by a guitar which he taught himself to play at age 12. It was a 3-month-long camping trip around Australia with his family that saw Rose really begin to develop into the songwriter he is today. As they drove from campsite to campsite, teenage Rose started to write down his own songs in the back of his family car. On the return home, he began to experiment with GarageBand and Pro Tools, falling in love with the idea of creating a song from start to finish. Taking to the streets of Perth to busk as a teenager, he quickly discovered his love for live performance. Blake Rose brings a depth to his music that is wise beyond his years. Marked by profound and picturesque lyricism, his songs are vibrant, powerful, and deeply authentic.

© Scoop Media

