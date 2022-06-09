Hiwa Events To Be Held Across Te Tauihu

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust and Māori health providers from across the rohe are coming together to celebrate Matariki this month, hosting three family-friendly events across Te Tauihu (the top of the South Island).

The events, named Hiwa, will be held in Motueka on June 19, Wairau on June 23 and Whakatū on June 25.

Dr Lorraine Eade, Pouwhakahaere Rauemi at Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust, said after a tough couple of years it was hoped the events would provide some fun for families across the rohe while also maintaining an important focus on hauora, or health.

“All of us have been under pressure in some way or another since the start of the pandemic and we’re in a state of overload. This is about taking a lighter approach, providing some fun while also offering opportunities for whānau to be connected to the right support to achieve their goals in the coming year.”

Hiwa takes its name from the youngest whetū in the Matariki cluster, Hiwa-i-te-rangi, which is connected to the promise of a prosperous season. ‘Hiwa’ means ‘vigorous of growth’ and ‘I te rangi’ means ‘in the sky’.

“Hiwa-i-te-rangi helps us recognise our hopes for the new year and encourages us to hold on to our goals and actively seek out opportunities to see them realised,” says Eade.

“These events are about looking forward, having the opportunity, and of course, simply coming together.”

Māori health providers, including Te Piki Oranga and Nelson Marlborough Health’s Te Waka Hauora team will be there on the day, alongside Māori businesses, kai stalls, local performers, kapa haka groups and others working to support whānau.

“We have lots of fun stuff lined up for the tamariki – superheroes, Disney Princesses, games, bouncy castles. There’s also live entertainment and plenty of kai.

“And for those who are time-poor, it will also be a great chance to get that check-up or flu vaccine you have been meaning to get done.”

Tell your whānau, bring the kids – Hei reira!

KI HEA?

Motueka

Hiwa 2022, Motueka High School

Sunday, June 19

10am to 3pm

Wairau

Hiwa 2022, Seymour Square

Thursday, June 23

1pm to 6pm

Whakatū

Hiwa 2022, Tāhunanui Playing Fields and Tennis Courts

Saturday, June 25

10am to 3pm

HE AHA RĀ?

*Kai stalls *Kapa haka *Cooking demonstrations with Kōhatu Kai *Activities for tamariki *Get your photo taken with Superheroes and Disney Princesses *Bouncy castles *Live entertainment *Health checks + flu and Covid-19 vaccinations *Connect to support with housing *Information on employment and training

NOTES:

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Charitable Trust was set up in February 2021 by the eight iwi of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui (top of the South Island) to advance health and wellbeing, alleviate poverty, ensure adequate food and housing is available and promote education and skills for the benefits of the communities of Te Tauihu (the top of the South Island) and in particular in Māori communities. Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust has been working alongside Māori primary health provider Te Piki Oranga, Nelson Marlborough Health and other Māori health providers to support the Covid-19 response and vaccine roll-out across Te Tauihu. Ngā iwi o Te Tauihu of Te Waka-a-Māui are: Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Tama ki Te Waipounamu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Rangitāne o Wairau and Te Ātiawa o te Waka-a-Māui.

