Sought-after Guide To Pounamu Returns In Enlarged Edition

The late Len Gale was not only a superb craftsman in many materials, but also a teacher who had the gift of explaining creative processes in simple terms. That shines through in a smart new edition, published by Oratia this week, of his much-appreciated introduction to the art of greenstone carving, which had been out of print but still in demand for the past 20 years.

Greenstone Carving takes readers from the origins of pounamu/greenstone through the basics of the artform — elements of design, essential tools and techniques, stone types and safety. Len guides readers through steps from making basic holes and discs to the creation of popular Māori designs such as hei tiki, toki, pekapeka, mere and hei matau.

The text is accompanied by detailed drawings and photos, enhanced by images of superb finished work from the Moko Pounamu studio, Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

The redesigned and enlarged book joins an expanding range of Māori craft books from Oratia, including Te Whatu Tāniko: Tāniko Weaving Technique and Tradition and Te Toi Whakairo: The Art of Māori Carving.

THE AUTHOR

Len Gale spent a lifetime committed to arts and crafts. After a varied career as a railway engineer, high-school teacher and artist, he devoted his later years to sharing and documenting aspects of his work, including in four books: Greenstone Carving, Wood Carving, Creative Metal and Technology Basics. Len passed away in 2016 at the age of 89.

Greenstone Carving: Techniques and Concepts in Pounamu by Len Gale, published by Oratia Books.

ISBN: 978-1-99-004216-4 | RRP $39.99 | Paperback

https://www.oratia.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

