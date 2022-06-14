Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sought-after Guide To Pounamu Returns In Enlarged Edition

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

The late Len Gale was not only a superb craftsman in many materials, but also a teacher who had the gift of explaining creative processes in simple terms. That shines through in a smart new edition, published by Oratia this week, of his much-appreciated introduction to the art of greenstone carving, which had been out of print but still in demand for the past 20 years.

Greenstone Carving takes readers from the origins of pounamu/greenstone through the basics of the artform — elements of design, essential tools and techniques, stone types and safety. Len guides readers through steps from making basic holes and discs to the creation of popular Māori designs such as hei tiki, toki, pekapeka, mere and hei matau.

The text is accompanied by detailed drawings and photos, enhanced by images of superb finished work from the Moko Pounamu studio, Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

The redesigned and enlarged book joins an expanding range of Māori craft books from Oratia, including Te Whatu Tāniko: Tāniko Weaving Technique and Tradition and Te Toi Whakairo: The Art of Māori Carving.

THE AUTHOR

Len Gale spent a lifetime committed to arts and crafts. After a varied career as a railway engineer, high-school teacher and artist, he devoted his later years to sharing and documenting aspects of his work, including in four books: Greenstone Carving, Wood Carving, Creative Metal and Technology Basics. Len passed away in 2016 at the age of 89.

Greenstone Carving: Techniques and Concepts in Pounamu by Len Gale, published by Oratia Books.

ISBN: 978-1-99-004216-4 | RRP $39.99 | Paperback

https://www.oratia.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oratia Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 