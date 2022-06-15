Celebrity Treasure Island Star’s Designer Beanie To Support Stroke Foundation

Edna Swart, the Auckland-based entrepreneur and TV personality who represented the Stroke Foundation on Celebrity Treasure Island 2021, is selling a limited-edition ed&i beanie, with all proceeds supporting the Stroke Foundation.





Edna Swart with Beanie

“This year I am proud to share our formal partnership with the Stroke Foundation and ed&i body. $1 from every order here at ed&i goes directly back to support this cause which is very close to my heart. The launch of our beanie collab is another exciting activation to bring awareness and gain further support,” says Edna, whose mother passed away from stroke-related complications.

The Stroke Foundation has launched its Beanie Up campaign today, which helps build awareness of stroke as well as raising funds for the Foundation’s critical Community Stroke Advisor (CSA) service.

About 9,500 strokes happen in Aotearoa every year, directly contributing to 2,000 deaths (2018).

Although NGOs like the Stroke Foundation are working hard to fund free recovery services to thousands of stroke survivors and their families every year, the funding received does not come close to matching the costs of the growing stroke tsunami.

Before the end of this decade, the number of strokes in New Zealand is projected to jump by 40%, impacting hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders.

Jo Lambert, Chief Executive of the Stroke Foundation, says, “The sad fact is that more people are having strokes and at a younger age, and these are life-changing events for both the person who has had the stroke and their whanau. Our support services play an essential role in working with the health and disability system to help each person live their best life after stroke.”



“Improving outcomes is a cornerstone of our mission,” Jo added.

The Stroke Foundation employs 28 CSAs across the country, who provide over 38,000 hours of free support to people living with the impacts of stroke every year.

"By buying a beanie, Kiwis can help us provide much-needed support to people who have experienced a stroke, and their whanau, through one of the toughest times in their lives," says Jo.

Last year, the Beanie Up campaign was supported by more than 100 cafés, community groups, and local businesses across Aotearoa.

Starting from just $10, New Zealanders will be able to choose from seven unique beanie styles, including a brand-new pink pom-pom beanie. Two beanie styles are available in kids’ sizes.

For more information, or to order beanies online, please visit www.beanieup.co.nz

Source

Ministry of Health (2018) Mortality (numbers and rates) from common causes of death by sex and ethnicity, 2018. Accessed from https://minhealthnz.shinyapps.io/mortality_webtool/

Notes to editors

While stroke is the leading cause of disability and the second-biggest single cause of death in New Zealand for all adults, Indigenous, and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately impacted.

Ultimately, 75% of all strokes are preventable and high blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke, that can be modified through lifestyle changes and medication.

Diets high in salt are a leading cause of high blood pressure, with New Zealanders estimated to eat double the recommended amount of salt in their daily diet. Other common causes of high blood pressure include being overweight, smoking, drinking too much alcohol, not exercising and diabetes.

About the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand

The Stroke Foundation is a national charity in New Zealand focused on the prevention of and recovery from stroke. For over 40 years we have actively promoted ways to avoid stroke and dedicated ourselves to working closely with stroke survivors across the country. The generosity of New Zealanders enables us to help thousands of stroke survivors every year; providing them with critical services to ensure the best possible outcomes – not just for themselves, but also for their family/whanau and carers too. To find out more about the Stroke Foundation, go to www.stroke.org.nz

© Scoop Media

