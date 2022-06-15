Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dunn Leaves Pulse To Seek New Challenges

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Central Pulse


Seeking to challenge herself in a new environment, standout shooter Aliyah Dunn will not feature for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in the 2023 ANZ Premiership netball league.

A stalwart for the Pulse since 2018, Dunn, 22, has been the most accurate New Zealand shooter in the competition for the past four seasons and a key cog in the fortunes of the team from the Capital but feels the time is right to take on a fresh challenge.

``E rere ana a mihi ki aku hoa, ki te kapa manawataki mei kore koutou, tē taea au te puawai. Ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ēhara taku toa I te toa takitahi he toa takitini,’’ she said.

``I have loved my time at the Pulse and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me over the past five seasons. However, I think a freshen-up of a new environment would benefit me, so that I can continue to keep growing.’’

A former World Youth Cup winner, Silver Fern and FAST5 Ferns World Series winner, Dunn will always be a part of the Pulse legacy and the franchise wish her nothing but the best in the future.

``Aliyah is a much loved and highly valued member of our club,’’ Netball Central Director of High Performance Wai Taumaunu said.

``We are sad to see her go but understand and fully support her desire for new challenges and change as she pursues her desire to be a Silver Fern. We wish her well and thank her for her sterling service,’’ Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said.

The Pulse team for the 2023 season will be named in the coming days.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Central Pulse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 