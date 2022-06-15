Dunn Leaves Pulse To Seek New Challenges



Seeking to challenge herself in a new environment, standout shooter Aliyah Dunn will not feature for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in the 2023 ANZ Premiership netball league.

A stalwart for the Pulse since 2018, Dunn, 22, has been the most accurate New Zealand shooter in the competition for the past four seasons and a key cog in the fortunes of the team from the Capital but feels the time is right to take on a fresh challenge.

``E rere ana a mihi ki aku hoa, ki te kapa manawataki mei kore koutou, tē taea au te puawai. Ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ēhara taku toa I te toa takitahi he toa takitini,’’ she said.

``I have loved my time at the Pulse and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me over the past five seasons. However, I think a freshen-up of a new environment would benefit me, so that I can continue to keep growing.’’

A former World Youth Cup winner, Silver Fern and FAST5 Ferns World Series winner, Dunn will always be a part of the Pulse legacy and the franchise wish her nothing but the best in the future.

``Aliyah is a much loved and highly valued member of our club,’’ Netball Central Director of High Performance Wai Taumaunu said.

``We are sad to see her go but understand and fully support her desire for new challenges and change as she pursues her desire to be a Silver Fern. We wish her well and thank her for her sterling service,’’ Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said.

The Pulse team for the 2023 season will be named in the coming days.



