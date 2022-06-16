Potted Potter At The Court Theatre

Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff

By Dan Clarkson & Jefferson Turner

Presented by Centrepoint Theatre and Potted Productions

Playing at: The Court Theatre, Addington, Christchurch

Directed by: Lizzie Tollemache

Sponsor: Toyworld

Dates: 2-30 July 2022

Short show description:

Seen by over one million muggles, Potted Potter has been playing to sold out houses all over the world. This laugh-inducing crowd-pleaser takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter. Created by two-time Olivier Award nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, Potted Potter is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).

POTTED POTTER BRINGS THE COMEDY MAGIC TO CHRISTCHURCH THIS JULY

IN DEPTH:

In just 70 minutes Potted Potter show creators Dan Clarkson and Jeff Turner have done what it took seven books and eight movies to do – tell the story of young wizard Harry Potter, and everyone he knows.

The two-time Olivier Award-nominated duo’s clever condensation of so much material (and 360 characters!) will leave you breathless with its speed, daring and comic genius.

Potted Potter was conceived by Turner and Clarkson in 2005 and has been touring since then, playing to over one million people in sell-out tours around the world. Hot on the heels of a successful 2022 Australian tour, Potted Potter makes it back to New Zealand shores after its scheduled Christchurch shows were postponed in 2021.

Tama Jarman and Adam Brown are the energetic and enthusiastic actors bringing Potted Potter to life for New Zealand audiences at Christchurch’s Court Theatre this July. The duo is kept on their toes delivering rapid-fire jokes, physical gags and crowd-pleasing antics at breakneck speed with barely time to take a breath. Throw in a game of Quidditch, and there is literally never a dull moment!

Jarman and Brown are as excited as their stage characters to be bringing Potted Potter back to New Zealand, and for its first foray to the South Island. “We love performing this show because it's whacky” says Jarman. “The audience gets to laugh at us and, not only that, we get to laugh along with them, which is the best part.” Brown agrees. “With Potted Potter we get to play and make mischief for a living. That’s a pretty good gig!”

Helping to bring the magic to life (and under control!) of this Centrepoint production of Potted Potter is Resident Director Lizzie Tollemache. Lizzie is no stranger to Court Theatre audiences, having been a regular actor and Jester with the Court for many years.

Potted Potter is a true family favourite that will appeal not only to children and diehard Potter-fans, but to everyone from six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed). If you are looking for laughs and escapism this winter, you could do no better than Potted Potter.

Potted Potter runs at The Court Theatre from 2 – 30 July.

4 stars (out of 4) - “It’s the single funniest thing I have seen in ages. You’re gonna love this show!” – Toronto Star

Cast

Adam Brown

Tama Jarman

Creatives

Written and created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner

Original direction and additional material by Richard Hurst

Associate direction by Daniel Clarkson

Music by Phil Innes

Set design by Simon Scullion

Lighting design by Tim Mascall

Video design by Tom Hillenbrand

Resident direction by Lizzie Tollemache

Ticket Prices

Adult $37

Senior (65+) $33

Group (6+) $32

Friends of The Court; Children (under 18); 30 Below (aged 18 - 30) $30

Community Services Card or Hapai Access cardholders $28

Show Times

Monday – Saturday (ex 28 July) 7:00pm

Thursday 28 July 6:00pm

Matinees Saturday 2, 16, 23, 30 July 2:00pm

Relaxed Performance 9 July 2:00pm

Bookings: phone 0800 333 100 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz

