Mike McRoberts To Judge Vegan Sausage Awards

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Vegan Society

The fourth annual NZ Vegan Sausage Awards take place tomorrow Friday, 17th June and have attracted the attention of vegan news anchor, Mike McRoberts, who is the celebrity judge this year. McRoberts will be required to eat his way through nearly 40 different plant based sausages and the healthy foodie, news reader and marathon runner reckons he is up for the task.

McRoberts says that since going vegan he has noticed much quicker recovery times after exercise and an increase in mental alertness, a vital benefit in the frantic world of news delivery. “It’s not a diet, it’s not something I’m sacrificing anything for; it’s the way of life I have chosen. To me, it’s the way of the future, I’m sure it’s something more and more people will find their way to.”

With NZ trending 4th in the world for Google searches for vegan, it's no surprise that these awards have attracted so many entries over 6 categories of sausages, and a Supreme Winner will be announced. Supermarkets continue to see increased purchases in the plant-based products market, with many making vegan product displays in the chillers. An ongoing trend of over 30% increase every year.

Other industry judges are Aaron Pucci, Food and Beverage Industry judge, Jasbir Kaur, President of the NZ Chef Association, Auckland and Augustine Kopa, Pasifika Vegan Cookalong host.

“It's truly exciting to see the continued rise in interest in our Vegan Food Awards, each year they grow in popularity. We even have entries from Foodstuffs companies, such as Pams, this year, which is a testament to the ongoing success of plant-based eating. With our growing global population, the only sustainable way to feed everyone is by using plants, with their much lower carbon footprint and use of precious resources,” said Claire Insley, media spokesperson for the Society.

Plant-based products are here to stay with their greater sustainability and lower carbon footprint, it is no wonder that more Kiwis are turning to these healthy alternatives. The Vegan Society is committed to showcasing excellence in the plant-based food market and the awards give a real indication of quality and tastiness.

