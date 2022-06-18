Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand ProKart Series Concludes In Rotorua

Tony Walker in action in KZ4 class. (SportsWeb Photography).

Organisers will have fingers crossed that the winter climes are kind to karters in the final round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand ProKart Series at Century Batteries International Raceway in Rotorua this weekend.

A small but select group of karters will head to the 1.24km track in the Mamaku on Saturday, after organisers have been forced to weave their way through the covid-hit season.

The closest battle is likely to come in Rotax Junior where Jay Urwin (Tokoroa club), Tom Bewley (Hawkes Bay) and Ashton Phipps (Mt Wellington) will resume their rivalry from the last round when they shared the spoils.

With Daniel Bray missing in KZ2 class, watch for fellow Aucklander Jason Lee and Hamilton’s Mitchell Sparrow, while another Waikato karter, Carson Daley will be looking for success in Vortex Mini ROK.

The KZ4 class will be tightly fought with Auckland’s Connor Wilson, Tokoroa’s Nick Tomlinson and Hamilton’s Tony Walker among the favoured competitors, while event promoter Steve Brown and Tokoroa’s Kevin Storr will be among the key competitors in the Masters category.

The titles will be decided over three heats, pre-final and final.

