Fan Favourites Return For Another Chance In The Block NZ: Redemption

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 6:05 am
19 June 2022 - Warner Bros. Discovery can today reveal the fan favourite teams returning to compete in The Block NZ: Redemption, exclusive to Three and ThreeNow this winter. Audiences were devastated when these teams left with very little profit for 12 weeks of hard slog, so to celebrate the 10th season of the hit DIY show, it’s time to give them another chance. All four couples know their way around a renovation show, so which pair can redeem themselves and take out the big auction win?!

Returning to compete in 2022 is Christchurch couple Quinn and Ben Alexandre (Season 3, 2014), Wellington duo Stacy and Adam Middleton (Season 8, 2019), Auckland pair Maree and James Steele (Season 3, 2014), and finally, Auckland mates Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy (Season 7, 2018).

Keeping the teams on their toes and tools, and guiding viewers through all the drama, is host Mark Richardson: “It's great to see some familiar faces back to have another go. I love being a part of each contestant's challenging ride through The Block NZ, and their journeys are never the same. While this year's contestants have some reno-wrongs to right, which will be great to see happen, it's evident that nothing, even experience, really prepares you for this show.”

Viewers will remember the ‘bump’ in the road during Quinn and Ben Alexandre’s season, when Quinn fell pregnant and couldn’t stand the smell of paint - forcing Ben to take the reins. This didn’t quite win the judges over, nor the cash needed to compete on a level playing field. Though well-loved by viewers, they had a disastrous season, without a single room win. As Team Orange, Quinn and Ben are back to prove to the nation they have what it takes.

Two previous teams unite as Blue Team, with Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy joining forces in a quest to redeem themselves. Audiences will remember Chloe’s rollercoaster season, finishing fourth and walking away with only a small amount of cash. Her bestie Em couldn’t return for season 10, so Chloe has teamed up with her fun-loving ex-Block neighbour Ben, who managed to simultaneously flummox and impress the judges with his architectural vision. These two could be a design force to reckon with!

Maree and James Steele started their journey on The Block NZ eight years ago as ‘reno rookies’ but backed their design skills, even with consistent scrutiny by the judges. While they left with a hefty profit, they felt they didn’t do the competition justice and weren’t competitive enough. Returning as Team Yellow, they’re back, playing for their pride and determined to show the judges they have the design flair needed to come out on top.

Rounding out the dynamic duos as Team Purple is now married couple Stacy Middleton (Née Heyman) and Adam Middleton. These clever designers won the most room reveals ever on a Block NZ season, but sadly walked away with nothing on auction day. This competitive pair want redemption come auction day, and both know they have the upper hand for room wins - especially with their recent renovation experiences. Will Season 10 be their chance to re-shape history?

Former co-presenter and interior design star Shelley Ferguson heads back to her role of judging, alongside original tough judge Jason Bonham, who after taking a season off, rejoins The Block NZ for its landmark 10th season.

Three has been home to The Block NZ for a decade and is cemented as a true family favourite, beloved by audiences since it first launched in 2012. Warner Bros. Discovery is pleased to confirm Lighting Direct as broadcast sponsor for The Block NZ: Redemption. Programme Partners are Delivereasy, Fujitsu General New Zealand, realestate.co.nz, Resene, RYOBI, Samsung, Starbucks® At Home, Suzuki, The Tile Depo and, TSB.

This season’s show will be filmed under strict health and safety protocols in line with current government COVID-19 regulations.

