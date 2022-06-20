The Street Is The Star This Matariki

Te Karanga a Hape calls you to Tamaki Makaurau’s iconic Karangahape Road to celebrate the Maori New Year with a progressive street-wide party on Thursday 23 June (the evening before the first Matariki public holiday) from 5pm until late.

With support from Auckland Unlimited, the Karangahape Road Business Association and a team of local event planners have been collaborating with Karangahape Road’s unique and wonderful businesses to create a super-diverse schedule packed full of live puoro (music), mahinga toi (art), kakahu toi (fashion), kai (food and drink) and other sensory delights.

“Te Karanga a Hape is a call to come and celebrate Matariki here with us,” says Karangahape Road Business Association Manager, Jamey Holloway. “The street will be alive with something for everyone and we are very much looking forward to welcoming you.”

This year’s event theme is Kāhui Wāhine or Sisterhood, celebrating the mana of wahine and honouring Matariki and the stars in the cluster as they begin their annual journey across the heavens.

Karangahape Road Business Association Chair, Muy Chhour describes the women in her business district as “resilient, diverse, creative and passionate. They not only care about making their business successful, but they care about the people who come to visit and those who live within our community.”

From 5pm on the evening of Thursday 23 June, Te Karanga a Hape will rock you in a loving embrace with live music across multiple outdoor and indoor stages – including Katayanagi Twins, Sid Diamond and Sunshine Soundsystem on the Pocket Park stage; Sandy Mill, Majic Paora and REI at Neck of the Woods; Submariner in St Kevins Arcade, Aneeka Moheed at The Keep, a special showcase from Fromoutside Records at Samoa House, as well as the wonderful Auckland Street Choir.

These eclectic performances will be set amongst Tamaki Makaurau’s hottest restaurants and bars, and a curated collection of distinctively K’ Road experiences, such as the AMTK Art Hīkoi, fashion and art exhibitions, projections and shop window installations, Samoan Market, New Zealand Fashion Museum’s guided walk, bike tours and our much-admired drag queens taking over the street’s rainbow crossings!

“Matariki on Karangahape Road is uniquely different, as it is accepting of everyone,” says Event Director Anya Vitali. “With over 50 events across the street, we invite everyone to bring their whanau and friends to eat, dance and soak up all the creative happenings. Te Karanga a Hape is the community coming together to showcase themselves in celebration of Matariki.”

Please respect the Covid rules in place at venues and premises on Karangahape Road. The Karangahape Road Business Association encourages the use of face masks at Te Karanga a Hape. If you are feeling unwell, please respect others and stay home.

To view the full programme of events, artists and activities visit:

https://www.karangahaperoad.com/te-karanga-a-hape-2022

© Scoop Media

