Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sound On Sound - Nathan Haines / Steve Carr

Monday, 20 June 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: The Publicity Machine

Sound on Sound is a collaborative multimedia artwork and live music performance by musician Nathan Haines and digital artist Steve Carr. appearing together as part of the Tataki Auckland Unlimited Elemental AKL season 2022.

Drawing on their respective traditions, Nathan and Steve will create a real time moving and improvisatory live artwork held in the Atrium of the Auckland City Art Gallery. Blending an exhilarating performance from Nathan Haines and his esteemed band including DJ and producer Frank Booker, young practitioners Joe Kaptein (keyboards), Elijah Whyte (drums) and with Te Reo vocalist Raymond Bishop, Sound on Sound explores the boundaries between visual and aural artistic disciplines.

Steve Carr's re-purposing of archival imagery into exciting new repetitive forms has a symmetry with sampling in the DJ world - and with Frank Booker on board triggering samples and snatches of pre-recorded musical snippets, along with live improvised passages from Nathan and huis’ band, Sound on Sound is firmly planted in the new musical territory of blurring the lines between genres and art forms.

Both Nathan Haines and Steve Carr are internationally recognised artists in their respective fields, and this unique bringing together of their practises will ensure Sound on Sound is both entertaining, thought provoking and visually and aurally exceptional.

Thurs 14 July, 8pm @ AUCKLAND Art Gallery

All ages show / TICKETS on Sale NOW

NATHAN HAINES / STEVE CARR / PRESS IMAGES

Presented by JAZZ AUCKLAND / Insta / Facebook

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Publicity Machine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 