Sound On Sound - Nathan Haines / Steve Carr

Sound on Sound is a collaborative multimedia artwork and live music performance by musician Nathan Haines and digital artist Steve Carr. appearing together as part of the Tataki Auckland Unlimited Elemental AKL season 2022.

Drawing on their respective traditions, Nathan and Steve will create a real time moving and improvisatory live artwork held in the Atrium of the Auckland City Art Gallery. Blending an exhilarating performance from Nathan Haines and his esteemed band including DJ and producer Frank Booker, young practitioners Joe Kaptein (keyboards), Elijah Whyte (drums) and with Te Reo vocalist Raymond Bishop, Sound on Sound explores the boundaries between visual and aural artistic disciplines.

Steve Carr's re-purposing of archival imagery into exciting new repetitive forms has a symmetry with sampling in the DJ world - and with Frank Booker on board triggering samples and snatches of pre-recorded musical snippets, along with live improvised passages from Nathan and huis’ band, Sound on Sound is firmly planted in the new musical territory of blurring the lines between genres and art forms.

Both Nathan Haines and Steve Carr are internationally recognised artists in their respective fields, and this unique bringing together of their practises will ensure Sound on Sound is both entertaining, thought provoking and visually and aurally exceptional.

Thurs 14 July, 8pm @ AUCKLAND Art Gallery

All ages show / TICKETS on Sale NOW

NATHAN HAINES / STEVE CARR / PRESS IMAGES

Presented by JAZZ AUCKLAND / Insta / Facebook

